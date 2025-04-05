user
(PHOTOS) Rashmika Mandanna rings in birthday at Oman; shares lovely pictures

After the success of Sikandar with Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna took a well-deserved break in Oman to celebrate her 29th birthday. Sharing glimpses of her getaway, she delighted fans with pictures of scenic views, delicious meals, and her signature charm, while expressing gratitude for another joyful year

After the release of Sikandar alongside Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna took a well-earned break and jetted off to Oman to celebrate her 29th birthday in style. The actress, known for her captivating screen presence, began her special day with a delightful meal set against a breathtaking seaside view.

Sharing glimpses of her trip on Instagram, Rashmika posted three pictures from her getaway. She was seen enjoying a delicious spread while dressed in a casual yet chic outfit— a black tank top, jeans, golden earrings, a smartwatch, and a hat to shield herself from the sun. One of the pictures captured her savoring her meal, while another showcased her signature finger heart pose, radiating happiness.


In the caption of her post, Rashmika humorously mentioned that her full and satisfied stomach would likely annoy her trainers, Junaid Shaikh and G. Sagar. She also referred to a phrase she had come across describing Salalah as the “land of sun, sand, and smiles,” finding it particularly endearing.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna Net Worth: Check 'Sikander' actress' luxurious lifestyle

Fans quickly flooded the comments with birthday wishes and compliments, admiring her beauty and charm. Earlier, Rashmika had expressed her excitement about her birthday month through her Instagram Stories, admitting that contrary to common belief, she found herself becoming more eager to celebrate each passing year. She reflected on her journey, feeling grateful for another year of health and happiness. On the work front, she is set to appear in the upcoming social thriller Kuberaa.

