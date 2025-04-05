"The time has come": Bayern Munich legend Thomas Muller announces departure from club

Read Full Article

After a remarkable 25-year journey, Thomas Müller has announced that he will be leaving Bayern Munich when his contract expires this summer. The 35-year-old, who joined the club as a 10-year-old, has enjoyed an illustrious career, winning 12 Bundesliga titles and two Champions Leagues, among other trophies.

In an emotional open letter to Bayern fans, Müller confirmed that this season will be his last at the club. "Today is anything but a normal day for me," he wrote on social media. "My 25 long years as a Bayern player will come to an end in the summer."

Müller's connection to the club and its fans is deeply rooted, and he expressed his gratitude for the "incredible journey" he has experienced. He hopes to bid farewell to the club with more titles and positive moments that will be etched in the memories of fans for a long time.

Record appearances

With 743 appearances for Bayern, Müller holds the record for the most appearances made by any player in the club's history. His impressive career has also been marked by success at the international level, where he was part of Germany's World Cup-winning team in 2014.

Müller said he remains committed to helping Bayern secure the Bundesliga title and reach the desired finale. "We'll do all we can in the coming weeks to bring the Bundesliga title back to Munich," he vowed.

