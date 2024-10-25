Bengaluru building collapse: Owner Muniraja oversaw construction via WhatsApp video calls, reveals probe

The seven-storey building collapse in Babusapalya, Bengaluru, claimed eight lives. Investigations revealed owner Muniraja Reddy remotely supervised the project through WhatsApp calls. Authorities are examining his oversight and BBMP officials’ roles. Rescue teams continue efforts, searching for missing workers.

Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Oct 25, 2024, 4:27 PM IST

In a tragic incident at Babusapalya near Kammanahalli, Bengaluru, a seven-storey under-construction building collapsed, and authorities have uncovered that the building’s owner, civil engineer Muniraja Reddy, was overseeing the construction remotely.

The tragic incident on Tuesday led to the deaths of eight workers and left several others injured. Investigations by the Hennur police reveal that Reddy, 52, primarily supervised the construction remotely through WhatsApp video calls with head mason Murugesha, raising serious concerns over the quality and adequacy of oversight, according to a report on TOI.

Investigators found that this unconventional remote management approach played a significant role in the oversight of the building’s construction. D. Devaraj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), confirmed that Reddy was admitted to the hospital for health issues, and once stabilized, he will face the legal process. His son, Bhuvan Reddy, and Mason Murugesha were both taken into custody and remanded for 14 days.

Reddy’s minimal physical involvement at the site and reliance on video calls for material selection and project guidance are now under scrutiny. Police sources indicated that Reddy, after initially assigning the project to Murugesha, changed supervisors midway, transferring the work to another mason, Elumalai, after the fourth floor was constructed. 

The investigation will also include officials from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), such as assistant executive engineers, to assess their roles in inspecting the project. A senior police officer said, “We are listing all the BBMP officials from the area for investigation, and necessary actions will be taken after the thorough findings"

Ongoing rescue ops

Rescue efforts continue for any remaining survivors, with personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and fire, and police departments working round the clock to clear the debris. Officials are focusing on locating Elumalai, who was reportedly last seen at the site. A police source revealed that Elumalai’s phone rang twice late Wednesday, with the last known location near the collapsed structure before it was switched off.

The building collapse has brought to light serious concerns about construction supervision and the safety protocols at construction sites. 

