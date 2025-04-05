user
user icon

Akshay Kumar's son Aarav creates buzz with mystery girl at Eid celebration; Who is she?

Akshay Kumar's son, Aarav, was seen with a mystery girl at Huma Qureshi's Eid party. People are curious about who this girl is, and speculations are rife!

 

Akshay Kumar's son Aarav creates buzz with mystery girl at Eid celebration; Who is she? NTI
Nancy Tiwari
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Apr 5, 2025, 3:44 PM IST

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi recently hosted an Eid party at her home. Many Bollywood celebs attended this celebration. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's son, Aarav, also attended the party. However, Aarav was the center of attention because he was seen with a mystery girl. Everyone started wondering who this girl with Aarav is.

Netizens are speculating

Aarav posed for the paparazzi with a smile while arriving at and leaving the party. These photos are now going viral on social media. Fans are eager to know who this mystery girl with Aarav is. Some people are saying that the girl with Aarav is his cousin, Simar Bhatia. However, it is not yet clear if the mystery girl is Simar.

 

At the party, Aarav wore a black kurta and white pajamas. The mystery girl with him was seen in a red churidar suit. She completed her look with a bindi, pearl-designed drop earrings, and metal bangles.

What Aarav Kumar does

After completing his studies, Aarav moved to London. He is completing his higher studies there. Akshay Kumar once revealed that he is more interested in fashion than films. Besides Aarav, Akshay and Twinkle have a daughter named Nitara.

ALSO READ: Love and War: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone to have 'steamy' reunion for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie? Read

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Ground Zero new poster OUT: Emraan Hashmi impresses; trailer to release on THIS date ATG

'Ground Zero' new poster OUT: Emraan Hashmi impresses; trailer to release on THIS date

'Hercules: The Legendary Journeys' star Robert Trebor passes away at 71 NTI

'Hercules: The Legendary Journeys' star Robert Trebor passes away at 71

Kerala: Prithviraj Sukumaran receives Income Tax notice seeking details on remuneration amid Empuraan row anr

Kerala: Prithviraj Sukumaran receives Income Tax notice seeking details on remuneration amid Empuraan row

'Avatar: Fire and Ash': James Cameron reveals stunning first look at CinemaCon, raising expectations[WATCH] NTI

'Avatar: Fire and Ash': James Cameron reveals stunning first look at CinemaCon, raising expectations [WATCH]

Manoj Kumar last rites: Veteran actor received state funeral; Read on ATG

Manoj Kumar last rites: Veteran actor received state funeral; Read on

Recent Stories

ChatGPT can now create fake Aadhaar & PAN cards: A new cybercrime concern? SEE viral pics shk

ChatGPT can now create fake Aadhaar & PAN cards: A new cybercrime concern? SEE viral pics

Rice Water Beauty Secret: Top benefits for skin, hair growth & acne NTI

Rice Water Beauty Secret: Top benefits for skin, hair growth & acne

Bengaluru: Scooter-borne men allegedly molests northeastern woman, brandishes knife at those who tried helping dmn

Bengaluru: Scooter-borne men allegedly molests northeastern woman, brandishes knife at those who tried helping

Reliance Digital mega sale: Grab up to Rs 25000 off on electronics! Check details AJR

Reliance Digital mega sale: Grab up to Rs 25,000 off on electronics! Check details

Vishu 2025: Use THESE 5 effective skincare Rituals for festive glowing skin MEG

Vishu 2025: Use THESE 5 effective skincare Rituals for festive glowing skin

Recent Videos

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Promises Health Boost with Ayushman Yojana

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Promises Health Boost with Ayushman Yojana

Video Icon
PM Modi Receives Ceremonial Guard of Honour in Colombo

PM Modi Receives Ceremonial Guard of Honour in Colombo

Video Icon
Top 10 Garba Songs for Navratri 2025 | Dance Your Heart Out This Festive Season

Top 10 Garba Songs for Navratri 2025 | Dance Your Heart Out This Festive Season

Video Icon
Bollywood Bids Final Goodbye to Legend Manoj Kumar | Amitabh Bachchan | Prem Chopra | Salim Khan

Bollywood Bids Final Goodbye to Legend Manoj Kumar | Amitabh Bachchan | Prem Chopra | Salim Khan

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Honors Tradition with ‘Kanya Pujan’ at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Honors Tradition with ‘Kanya Pujan’ at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya

Video Icon