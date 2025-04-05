Akshay Kumar's son Aarav creates buzz with mystery girl at Eid celebration; Who is she?

Read Full Article

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi recently hosted an Eid party at her home. Many Bollywood celebs attended this celebration. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's son, Aarav, also attended the party. However, Aarav was the center of attention because he was seen with a mystery girl. Everyone started wondering who this girl with Aarav is.

Netizens are speculating

Aarav posed for the paparazzi with a smile while arriving at and leaving the party. These photos are now going viral on social media. Fans are eager to know who this mystery girl with Aarav is. Some people are saying that the girl with Aarav is his cousin, Simar Bhatia. However, it is not yet clear if the mystery girl is Simar.

At the party, Aarav wore a black kurta and white pajamas. The mystery girl with him was seen in a red churidar suit. She completed her look with a bindi, pearl-designed drop earrings, and metal bangles.

What Aarav Kumar does

After completing his studies, Aarav moved to London. He is completing his higher studies there. Akshay Kumar once revealed that he is more interested in fashion than films. Besides Aarav, Akshay and Twinkle have a daughter named Nitara.

ALSO READ: Love and War: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone to have 'steamy' reunion for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie? Read

Latest Videos