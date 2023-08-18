CM Siddaramaiah must read NEP before cancelling it: Ex-Karnataka education minister

In response to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's recent announcement of plans to cancel the National Education Policy (NEP) from the upcoming academic year, former Education Minister BC Nagesh has unleashed a scathing attack on the state government. Nagesh's comments reflect a growing controversy surrounding the decision and raise pertinent questions about the government's approach to education.

Addressing media persons, Nagesh expressed strong disagreement with the decision to cancel NEP, stating that such a move is not acceptable. He took note of the statements made by ministers, suggesting that the Chief Minister's interest in revising textbooks might not align with the best interests of students.

Nagesh's concern centered around the potential politicization of education Furthermore, Nagesh demanded that before taking the step to cancel NEP, the government should thoroughly understand its contents and identify what aspects necessitate such drastic action.

He specifically called on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to read the policy in its entirety before proceeding with its cancellation. Nagesh criticized politicians who are opposed to NEP while enrolling their own children and grandchildren in institutions that follow different curricula, drawing attention to the enrollment of Siddaramaiah's grandson in a CBSE-affiliated school.

He pointedly questioned whether the state syllabus was only meant for underprivileged students, while the more affluent ones had the privilege of studying under different educational systems.

Nagesh also raised concerns about the increasing prevalence of private schools owned by politicians, accusing them of contributing to the decline of government-run schools. He argued that the push to close government schools might be a hidden motive behind this shift.

In addition, Nagesh expressed confusion over the identity of the current Education Minister, hinting at a lack of clarity and direction within the government's education policies.

This clash of opinions highlights the complex challenges facing the education sector and the varying viewpoints on the National Education Policy's effectiveness. As the debate intensifies, the spotlight remains on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's decision and the potential implications it might have on the future of education in the region.