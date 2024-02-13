Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    CCB raid in Bengaluru: Prohibited nicotine products worth Rs 1.45 crore seized, nine arrested

    In a crackdown on illegal activities, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru conducted a massive operation in various areas, including Chamarajpet, Mahadevpur, and Ramamurthynagar police stations. The raid resulted in the seizure of banned hookah nicotine products valued at Rs 1.45 crore. This operation comes as part of ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to curb illicit activities and maintain law and order in the city.
     

    First Published Feb 13, 2024, 2:40 PM IST

    The CCB police raided locations where banned nicotine products were being illegally stocked and sold at exorbitant prices, acting on specific information. The operation resulted in the apprehension of nine individuals involved in the illegal trade.

    Authorities confiscated Rs 1.10 lakh in cash, along with 11 mobile phones and a Tata Ace vehicle used in the transportation of the illicit products, during the raid. The CCB Women's Protection Squad played a pivotal role in carrying out the raid, demonstrating the commitment of law enforcement agencies to tackle criminal activities that pose a threat to society. 

    In addition to the crackdown on the illegal sale of nicotine products, the CCB Economic Crime Squad also conducted raids on the illegal refilling of gas cylinders. During these operations, authorities seized 110 gas cylinders valued at Rs 8 lakh. 

    Authorities discovered that individuals were illegally refilling the cylinders using unauthorized methods and without proper permission, posing a significant risk to public safety, especially in densely populated areas. The illegal refilling of gas cylinders using iron rods and unauthorised labels from companies raises serious concerns about safety standards and regulatory compliance in the industry.

     

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2024, 2:40 PM IST
