    BJP-JDS coalition slams Karnataka Budget 2024: ‘Empty promises, empty pockets’ 

    Opposition members from BJP-JDS parties criticize Karnataka's budget, likening it to a viral song. Discontent surfaces during CM Siddaramaiah's reading, with protests outside the House and slogans condemning the budget's content. Former CMs Kumaraswamy and Bommai, alongside opposition leaders, express dissatisfaction, citing lack of innovation and neglect of key sectors.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 17, 2024, 9:27 AM IST

    Members of the opposition, in BJP-JDS parties, were quick to criticize the recently unveiled Karnataka budget, drawing parallels to a recently gone viral movie song with their discontent. As Chief Minister Siddaramaiah commenced the budget reading, BJP-JDS members expressed outrage, particularly when he mentioned the expected grant from the Centre.

    The BJP-JDS members voiced their dissatisfaction, echoing the sentiments of the viral song, "There is nothing... there is nothing... there is nothing in the budget..." and emphasized that the financial situation depicted in the budget had veered off course. Protests ensued outside the House as leaders held banners and chanted slogans against the government's budget decisions. Converging at the Kengal Hanumanthaiya statue, leaders from both parties staged a protest, denouncing what they dubbed as the "bogus budget of Lie-Ramaiah."

    Karnataka Budget 2024: CM announces 'Anna Suvidha' scheme, ration card at doorstep for citizens above 80 years

    Former chief ministers HD Kumaraswamy and Basavaraj Bommai, alongside opposition leader R. Ashok and BJP state president BY Vijayendra, spearheaded the protest, underscoring their dissatisfaction with the budgetary allocations.

    JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy lamented the lack of innovation and development in the budget, criticizing the absence of new schemes and delayed infrastructure projects. He warned against the detrimental impact of the budget's proposed measures on the state's welfare.

    Karnataka Budget 2024: Bengaluru Metro's Phase 2, 2A construction to be completed by June 2026, says CM

    Bommai echoed similar sentiments, dismissing the budget as mere political rhetoric. He highlighted the inadequate funding for crucial sectors such as irrigation and accused the state government of neglecting the welfare of farmers.

    Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok emphasized the importance of prioritizing the people's interests in the budget, condemning the state government's disregard for sanctity and accountability. BJP state president BY Vijayendra expressed disappointment on behalf of the people, asserting that the budget failed to meet the expectations of the populace, further fueling discontent among citizens.

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2024, 9:27 AM IST
