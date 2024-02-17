Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka Budget 2024: CM announces 'Anna Suvidha' scheme, ration card at doorstep for citizens above 80 years

    Karnataka's 2024 budget introduces the 'Anna-Suvidha' scheme, delivering food grains to seniors over 80. Challenges in rice availability led to monetary aid for BPL and Antyodaya cardholders. Concerns arise over prioritizing cash over rice provision. Suggestions include sourcing locally and diversifying grains. Ration distributors advocate for direct grain provision.

    First Published Feb 17, 2024, 9:10 AM IST

    To ensure the welfare of senior citizens, Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced a groundbreaking initiative in the state budget for 2024. Under the newly announced 'Anna-Suvidha' scheme, food grains will be delivered directly to the doorsteps of senior citizens aged 80 and above who face challenges in visiting fair-price shops every month.

    This pioneering scheme aims to cater to the needs of approximately 80 thousand beneficiaries across the state, offering a lifeline to those who may struggle with mobility or other constraints in accessing essential food items.

    Karnataka Budget 2024: What did 'Brand Bengaluru' get?

    Additionally, the budget highlights the government's commitment to addressing food security through the continuation of the 'Annabhagya' scheme. Originally focused on distributing free rice, the scheme has now been expanded to provide an additional 5 kg of food grains, as promised. However, challenges arose due to the unavailability of rice, leading to an innovative solution of monetary assistance for beneficiaries.

    Instead of rice, BPL (Below Poverty Line) and Antyodaya cardholders have been receiving financial aid since June 10, with Rs. 34 per kg provided to each BPL card member, amounting to Rs. 170 for 5 kg of rice. Similar provisions apply to Antyodaya cardholders based on family size, with funds directly deposited into the head of the family's account.

    Karnataka Budget 2024: 'Integrated townships across state to help decongest B'luru', says CM Siddaramaiah

    However, concerns have been raised regarding the preference for monetary assistance over the provision of rice itself. Advocates suggest that sourcing rice from local farmers or diversifying grain options, such as millet and corn, could enhance food security measures and support local economies.

    Shivanandappa, representing the Karnataka State Ration Distributors' Welfare Development Association, emphasized the potential benefits of providing grains directly through the ration system, citing advantages for both beneficiaries and local shop owners.

