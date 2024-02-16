Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka Budget 2024: Bengaluru Metro's Phase 2, 2A construction to be completed by June 2026, says CM

    Namma Metro in Bengaluru progresses with Phase-2 and Phase-2A projects targeting completion by June 2026, aimed at easing congestion. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announced plans to expand the network by 44 kilometres by March 2025, enhancing connectivity. Additionally, Namma Metro achieved profitability for the first time, marking a milestone in its operational history.

    Karnataka Budget 2024: Bengaluru Metro's Phase 2, 2A construction to be completed by June 2026, says CM vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 16, 2024, 11:32 AM IST

    Bengaluru's beloved Namma Metro continues to solidify its position as one of the country's premier metro services, serving as the lifeline of the city's transport network. Under the Metro Rail project's Phase-2 and Phase-2A, significant progress is being made on the outer ring road-airport road works, which are scheduled for completion by June 2026. These infrastructural enhancements are poised to alleviate congestion and facilitate smoother travel experiences for passengers, particularly those commuting to and from key areas of the city.

    With over eight lakh commuters relying on its services daily, the metro system remains a vital component of Bangalore's urban infrastructure, said Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah during his Budget speech in the Legislative Assembly. He said that plans are underway to expand the metro network further, with an additional 44 kilometres of metro lines set to be operational by March 2025. This expansion will augment the existing 74-kilometre network, offering commuters enhanced connectivity and convenience across the city.

    He also announced that the current year has marked a significant achievement for Namma Metro, as it has become profitable for the first time in its operational history. This operational profit underscores the metro's growing financial viability and underscores its importance as a sustainable mode of public transportation for Bangaloreans.

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2024, 11:32 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Budget 2024: Government announces revised tax slab on liquor vkp

    BREAKING: Karnataka Budget 2024: Government announces revised tax slab on liquor

    Karnataka Budget 2024: CM announces tunnel construction at Hebbal junction to tackle congestion in B'luru vkp

    Karnataka Budget 2024: CM announces tunnel construction at Hebbal junction to tackle congestion in B'luru

    Karnataka Budget 2024: Rs 1,000 crore expected for Bengaluru Metro's 3rd phase expansion vkp

    Karnataka Budget 2024: Rs 1,000 crore expected for Bengaluru Metro's 3rd phase expansion

    Karnataka Budget 2024: What's in it for Bengaluru? vkp

    Karnataka Budget 2024: What’s in it for Bengaluru?

    Karnataka Budget 2024: CM Siddaramaiah to present his 15th budget in Assembly today; Here's what we can expect vkp

    Karnataka Budget 2024: CM Siddaramaiah to present his 15th budget in Assembly today; Here's what we can expect

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Bison herd spotted near residential areas of Wayanad rkn

    Kerala: Bison herd spotted near residential areas of Wayanad

    Tejashwi Yadav takes Congress leader rahul gandhi for a drive in a jeep wrangler see photos gcw

    Tejashwi Yadav takes Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for a drive in a Jeep Wrangler | See Photos

    Top 10 parties that earned crores through electoral bonds

    Top 10 parties that earned crores through electoral bonds

    Explained: What is KARE, the new scheme for rare diseases by Kerala health department? anr

    Explained: What is KARe, the new scheme for rare diseases by Kerala health department?

    Congress bank accounts frozen ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, alleges Ajay Maken cw

    BREAKING: Congress' bank accounts frozen ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, alleges Ajay Maken

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon