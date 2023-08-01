Bikers and auto drivers fume over ban on them entering Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

Starting August 1, two-wheeler riders and three-wheeler drivers entering the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway will face a fine of Rs 500 to curb accidents. Public outrage follows as people criticize the highway's conditions and inadequate alternatives for bikers. National Highways Authority of India staff supports the ban, but opposition persists.

Two-wheeler riders and three-wheeler drivers, who enter the Bengaluru - Mysuru Expressway from today, August 1, will attract a fine of Rs 500. The hike in the number of accidents on the highway has led the authorities to take this action for the safety of the bikers and auto rikshaws as well.

The notice was sent out on July 12 itself and is being implemented from August 1. "If the bikers and autorickshaw drivers want to enter the Highway, they will have to adhere to the guidelines and travel on the service road. Else, they will be fined with Rs 500," said Ramanagara DSP Kartik Reddy.



Two and three-wheelers banned on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway from August 1

The police have started restricting the bikers, who tried to enter the Expressway. They have also put up up notice boards regarding the ban. Meanwhile, bikers who have to take the Expressway to reach their offices are protesting against the ban.

Public outrage

The decision of the authorities has attracted public outrage. People say that the construction of the Expressway itself is a disaster. There are no proper entry/exit points, no proper drainage for the water flow and the underpasses often fill up during rainfall. Therefore, people lament, the vehicles on the highway always end up either being stuck or damaged.

The Railway underpass near Bidadi-Kotamaaranahalli is not yet open for the public, and the service road conditions are very bad, with road breaks every now and then.

Meanwhile, the bikers club has expressed their opinion on the ban, stating that they were not informed or contacted regarding the ban. The Bengaluru Bikers Club founder, N I John stated that the Expressway is an infrastructural marvel and that each and everyone should be able to use it.

Another member of the bikers club said that the alternatives given for the bikers, in the way of service roads, are in poor condition. They are always either under construction or lack tarmac. Therefore, he said that bikers always suffer more and take longer deviations to reach their destination.



Lapses galore on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, but NHAI hikes toll on 'deadly' highway

The public expressed outrage against the authorities for diverting the two and three-wheelers towards the service roads, and questioned, "Will the accidents be stopped without two-wheelers? How safe is the expressway with cars moving at a high speed?"

National Highways Authority of India staff visited the Expressway earlier this month and pointed out several defects on the highway and supported the ban on two wheelers. However, the decision sparked outrage among the weekend riders and the general public.