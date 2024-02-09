Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru: Young man commits suicide because his girlfriend left him

    Anbu Arasan, a 24-year-old from Tamil Nadu, tragically ended his life near Parappa's Agrahara Police Station following his girlfriend's departure. Allegedly, his possessiveness drove a wedge between them. Vidya, accused of inciting his suicide, faces investigation as authorities seek to understand the relationship's complexities.

    Bengaluru: Young man commits suicide because his girlfriend left him vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 9, 2024, 1:09 PM IST

    A heart-wrenching incident unfolded near Parappa's Agrahara Police Station, a young man tragically ended his life by hanging himself following the departure of his girlfriend. The deceased, identified as Anbu Arasan, a 24-year-old native of Tamil Nadu, took this drastic step on January 18.

    Anbu, who was employed at a private company near Parappana Agrahara in Bengaluru, found companionship in Vidya, a fellow worker who had undergone a divorce. The pair's relationship blossomed within the confines of their workplace, leading to a shared living arrangement in a rented house in Rayasandra for the past year.

    Bengaluru: Missing Class 9 girl found murdered in Hoskote; Accused attempts suicide, rescued

    However, the course of their love story took a tragic turn as discord surfaced between the couple. Allegedly, Anbu became increasingly possessive and controlling, expressing discomfort when Vidya interacted with her colleagues. Despite warnings and confrontations from Anbu, Vidya felt compelled to maintain her social connections, causing a rift in their relationship.

    Bengaluru: First-year BBA student jumps to death from 6th floor of PES college in Electronic City

    The breaking point came when Vidya decided to distance herself from Anbu, unable to endure his stifling behavior any longer. Devastated by her departure, Anbu succumbed to despair and took his own life by hanging himself at home.

    Subsequently, a case was registered against Vidya based on a complaint filed by the deceased's grieving parents, accusing her of inciting Anbu's suicide. The authorities have initiated an investigation into the circumstances leading to this tragic event, hoping to shed light on the complexities of the relationship and its aftermath.

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2024, 1:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: Women resort to shoe fight for sliding BMTC bus window (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Women resort to shoe fight for sliding BMTC bus window (WATCH)

    Karnataka grapples with the low adoption of high security number plates (HSRP) amidst an impending deadline

    Karnataka grapples with the low adoption of high security number plates (HSRP) amidst an impending deadline

    Karnataka: Union FM Nirmala Sitharaman impersonation scandal unearthed in Anekal; Thousands fall victim vkp

    Karnataka: Union FM Nirmala Sitharaman impersonation scandal unearthed in Anekal; Thousands fall victim

    Tension mounts in Mandya district as Keragodu witnesses bandh over Hanuman flag incident

    Tension mounts in Mandya district as Keragodu witnesses bandh over Hanuman flag incident

    Bengaluru: Missing Class 9 girl found murdered in Hoskote; Accused attempts suicide, rescued vkp

    Bengaluru: Missing Class 9 girl found murdered in Hoskote; Accused attempts suicide, rescued

    Recent Stories

    Who was Chaudhary Charan Singh, former Prime Minister of India to receive Bharat Ratna? AJR

    Who was Chaudhary Charan Singh, former Prime Minister of India to receive Bharat Ratna?

    Who was PV Narasimha Rao, the Congress leader who has been honoured with Bharat Ratna?

    Who was PV Narasimha Rao, the Congress leader who has been honoured with Bharat Ratna?

    When is Gupt Navratri? Do these 5 offerings to Goddess Durga anr

    When is Gupt Navratri? Do these 5 offerings to Goddess Durga

    Saraswati Puja 2024: 6 celeb approved sarees for Vasant Panchami ATG

    Saraswati Puja 2024: 6 celeb approved sarees for Vasant Panchami

    Karnataka: Congress fumes over Ex-DCM Eshwarappa's remarks regarding MP DK Suresh, MLA Vinay Kulkarni vkp

    Karnataka: Congress fumes over Ex-DCM Eshwarappa’s remarks regarding MP DK Suresh, MLA Vinay Kulkarni

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon