    Bengaluru: Missing Class 9 girl found murdered in Hoskote; Accused attempts suicide, rescued

    The lifeless body of a ninth-grade girl, missing for three days, was found stabbed to death in Banarahalli, Bengaluru Rural District. Shocking allegations emerged implicating family members, with Nitin from Baraguru village identified as a suspect. He attempted suicide and was hospitalized.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 9, 2024, 11:09 AM IST

    The lifeless body of a ninth-grade girl, missing for three agonizing days, was discovered yesterday evening in the remote outskirts of Banarahalli, within Hoskote taluk. The girl, hailing from Dommalur in Malur taluk, was brutally stabbed to death, sending shockwaves through the community.

    The peaceful village of Banarahalli, nestled within the boundaries of Hoskote taluk, Bengaluru Rural District, was plunged into sorrow yesterday as news of a gruesome discovery surfaced. The lifeless form of a young schoolgirl, missing for three harrowing days, was found in a desolate area.

    The victim, a 9th-grade student from Dommalur in Malur taluk, had vanished without a trace, leaving her parents with no choice but to file a missing persons report.  However, after an intensive search, the girl's lifeless body, bearing the marks of a brutal stabbing, was unearthed on the outskirts of Banarahalli. 

    As the investigation began, shocking allegations surfaced, implicating the girl's family members in her abduction and murder. Among the accused was a person identified as Nitin from the neighbouring Baraguru village, who allegedly perpetrated the vile act. Reports suggested that Nitin, consumed by guilt, attempted to end his own life following the gruesome deed.

    The tragic incident unfolded within the jurisdiction of the Anugondanahalli Police Station, prompting swift action from law enforcement officials. Nitin, who had attempted suicide by strangulation, was rushed to a private hospital in Kolar for urgent medical attention.

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2024, 11:09 AM IST
