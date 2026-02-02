In Hubballi, Karnataka, a man allegedly stabbed his wife, Taisin Shiggavi (27), to death during an argument over loan repayment. Police have registered a case and are investigating. The accused husband, Irfan, is in custody.

In a shocking and brutal incident that has sent waves of fear across Hubballi in Karnataka, a man allegedly murdered his wife by stabbing her to death following a heated argument over loan repayment. The incident occurred in Ramalingeshwar Nagar, a residential area in the commercial city of Hubballi. The deceased has been identified as Taisin Shiggavi (27). The crime has once again highlighted how financial stress and domestic disputes can escalate into tragic violence.

Details of the Incident

According to police, Irfan and Taisin, natives of Gandhinagar in Hubballi, had shifted to a rented house in Ramalingeshwar Nagar around two months ago. Irfan worked as a mason. The couple was reportedly burdened with debt, which had led to frequent minor arguments in recent days over the repayment of loans.

Dispute Over Loan Repayment Turns Fatal

Police said Taisin had repeatedly urged her husband to work harder and clear the outstanding loans to avoid harassment from creditors. Enraged by her words, Irfan allegedly picked up a knife from the house and attacked her in a fit of anger. Taisin sustained four to five stab injuries, including a fatal wound to the neck, and died on the spot in a pool of blood.

Police Action and Investigation

Immediately after the incident, local residents alerted the police. Officers from the Gokul Road police station rushed to the spot and conducted a preliminary investigation. The body has been shifted to KIMS Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Police are in the process of taking the accused husband, Irfan, into custody.

Case Registered

A case has been registered at the Gokul Road police station, and further investigation is underway. The tragic incident has shocked residents of the area, with many expressing concern over how financial pressure and domestic conflicts can destroy families.