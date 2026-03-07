A 31-year-old loan recovery agent, Shashikumar, was murdered in Bengaluru after a minor argument at a hotel in Basaveshwaranagar. Police arrested two brothers who allegedly attacked him following a dispute after he accidentally stepped on one of their feet.

Bengaluru: Three days ago, a loan recovery agent named Shashikumar (31) was murdered over a very small issue. He had accidentally stepped on someone's foot while eating dosa at a hotel. The Basaveshwaranagar police have now arrested two brothers for the crime.

Bengaluru Murder: Man Killed Over Dosa

The arrested men are Bhagyaraj and his brother Manjunath, both residents of Manjunath Nagar. The incident happened at the Guru Raghavendra Hotel in Basaveshwaranagar. According to police officials, the brothers had been on the run since the murder and were finally caught.

Shashikumar, who worked for a private loan recovery agency, lived with his family in Manjunath Nagar. On Monday night, he went to the nearby hotel to have dosa. Manjunath was also at the same hotel. While eating, Shashikumar accidentally stepped on Manjunath's foot. This small issue quickly turned into a heated argument, which tragically ended with Shashikumar's murder.

