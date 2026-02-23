- Home
Bengaluru Shocker: Nine-Month-Pregnant Woman Allegedly Assaulted by Husband, In-Laws
A nine-month-pregnant woman has alleged that her husband and in-laws subjected her to physical and mental harassment in Bengaluru. Based on her complaint, an FIR has been registered at the South Division Women’s Police Station.
Husband Booked for Alleged Harassment Over Suspicion
An FIR has been registered at the South Division Women’s Police Station against a man accused of physically and mentally harassing his wife due to suspicion. The woman has filed a formal complaint against her husband as well as his parents, alleging sustained harassment.
Based on her complaint, the police have registered a case and initiated further action in accordance with the law.
Couple Married in 2017 and Settled in Bengaluru
Jyoti, a native of Uttar Pradesh, married Anurag Pandey in 2017. As Anurag was employed in Bengaluru, he brought his wife to the city after their marriage. According to the complaint, he treated her well during the initial four years of their marriage.
Harassment Allegedly Began During Pregnancy
Four years into the marriage, Jyoti became pregnant. According to the complaint, her husband then began suspecting her without reason and allegedly subjected her to mental and physical harassment.
After the birth of their son, he reportedly treated her well for a few days. However, the alleged harassment is said to have continued thereafter.
Complaint Filed Against Husband and In-Laws
Anurag Pandey allegedly continued to harass Jyoti even when she was nine months pregnant. Unable to endure the alleged abuse any longer, she approached the police and filed a complaint seeking strict legal action against her husband, Anurag Pandey, her mother-in-law, Rani Pandey, and her father-in-law, Ramprasad Pandey.
The police have registered a case and are examining the allegations as part of the ongoing investigation.
