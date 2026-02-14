In a shocking Bengaluru double murder case, a 32-year-old man accused of killing his parents performed their last rites after obtaining court permission. The accused is under treatment at NIMHANS as police continue their investigation.

In a shocking case that has stunned the city, a 32-year-old man accused of murdering his parents over an alleged family dispute has performed their last rites after obtaining court permission. The incident, which occurred under the jurisdiction of the HAL Police Station, has drawn widespread attention due to its tragic circumstances.

Retired Navy Captain Naveen Chandra Bhat (60) and his wife, dentist Shyamala Bhat (55), residents of Vijnana Nagar, were allegedly stabbed to death by their son, Rohan Chandra Bhat, on February 11. The HAL police arrested the accused on Wednesday.

According to police sources, Rohan, a software engineer by profession, had reportedly been suffering from depression for the past few years, allegedly linked to unemployment. Following his arrest, he was admitted to NIMHANS for medical evaluation and treatment.

Autopsy Conducted In Daughter’s Presence

The post-mortem examination of the deceased couple was conducted on Saturday in the presence of their daughter, Rashmi Chandra Bhat.

Rashmi, who arrived in Bengaluru from the United States on Friday, approached the court seeking permission for her brother to participate in their parents’ final rites. She requested that, as the only son, he be allowed to perform the funeral rituals in accordance with family tradition.

After the court granted permission, police escorted the accused from NIMHANS to the Wilson Garden crematorium, where he performed the last rites of his parents under supervision.

Accused Under Treatment At NIMHANS

Police officials stated that the accused is currently undergoing treatment at NIMHANS.

“We will take him into police custody for questioning. However, we are awaiting his medical fitness certificate. Once it is received, he will be taken into custody for interrogation,” officials said.

Investigators stated that the accused allegedly stabbed his parents with a knife. Neighbours who witnessed the incident alerted the police and filed a complaint, following which the case was registered and the accused was arrested.

The investigation into the circumstances leading to the incident is ongoing.