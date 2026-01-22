An 18‑year‑old youth was killed in Maloya after being stabbed during a confrontation. Police arrested two minors, recovered the weapon, and sent them to a juvenile home.

An 18‑year‑old youth was stabbed to death in Maloya on Tuesday night, prompting swift police action and arrests. Authorities confirmed that two minor boys were taken into custody during the investigation, with the knife used in the attack recovered. Both were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and subsequently sent to a juvenile home.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The victim was identified as Mohit, a resident of Maloya. Police said they received information from the PGI police post around 9pm that Mohit had been admitted with stab wounds. A team from the Maloya police station reached PGI, where they met Sandeep, the victim’s brother, who provided a statement about the incident.

According to Sandeep, Mohit had been receiving death threats from one of the arrested boys in the days leading up to the attack. On January 20, Mohit was standing with his cousin when the two minors and their friends arrived. The group allegedly began abusing him, and when Mohit objected, one of the boys stabbed him in the back before fleeing the scene.

Mohit was rushed to PGI in a private car but succumbed to his injuries despite medical efforts. Police confirmed that other co‑accused involved in the confrontation have been identified and will be arrested soon.