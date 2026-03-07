Bengaluru police have cracked the case of a woman's burnt body found in a Devanahalli drain. The accused, Mounesh Maitri, allegedly killed a woman named Nirmala because he was scared his wife would find out about their affair. He then tried to burn the body to hide the crime. Police have now arrested him.

Bengaluru: The Devanahalli police have cracked the case of an unidentified woman's body found last month. They have arrested a man named Mounesh Maitri in connection with the murder. The shocking details reveal that Mounesh strangled the woman to death, scared that his wife would leave him over his affair. He then poured petrol on her body, set it on fire, and dumped it in a drain to destroy the evidence.

What's the backstory?

On February 25, locals spotted a partially burnt body near a drain in Devanahalli and alerted the police. The Devanahalli police team arrived at the scene, secured the body, and registered a case. The body was wrapped in a bedsheet and a plastic tarpaulin, and there were clear signs that petrol was used to burn it. This immediately made the police suspect it was a murder.

The police took the investigation seriously and gathered information from various sources. They successfully identified the victim as Nirmala, a 35-year-old woman from Bagepalli. Nirmala had faced a lot of personal struggles. She had separated from her second husband about a year ago. She had left her 12-year-old daughter with her father and was working at a hotel to support herself.

Accused was a security guard at the airport

During this time, Nirmala met Mounesh Maitri, who worked as a security guard at the Kempegowda International Airport. They met about a year ago, and their friendship soon turned into an affair.

The accused, Mounesh Maitri, is originally from Raichur district. He had sent his wife to her parents' home for her delivery about a year ago. It was during this period that he grew close to Nirmala, and their relationship became serious.

Things took a turn when Mounesh's wife was about to return home after having the baby. He told Nirmala he was worried about problems in his family life. However, Nirmala insisted that he either leave his wife and live with her or arrange for a separate house for her. This led to a huge fight between them at Mounesh's house in Devanahalli on February 21. In a fit of rage, Mounesh strangled Nirmala to death with a rope, the investigation revealed.

After the murder, he didn't dispose of the body immediately. Instead, he kept it in his house for two days. Later, he wrapped the body in a bedsheet and a plastic tarpaulin, tied it up with a rope, and carried it on his two-wheeler. He then dumped the body in a drain near Devanahalli and set it on fire with petrol to destroy any evidence.

After locals reported the body on February 25, the Devanahalli police launched a full-scale investigation. They scanned CCTV footage from the area and used other leads to track down the accused. Mounesh Maitri was identified and has now been arrested. The police are proceeding with further legal action.

