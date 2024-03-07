Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru water crisis: District administration cracks down on tanker mafia, sets fixed rates based on volume

    Bengaluru City District Administration implements fixed rates for private water tankers to address the water crisis. Rates are determined by volume and distance travelled, with the inclusion of GST for transparency. District Collector KA Dayanand's move aims to curb exploitation and provide fair pricing for residents.

    Bengaluru water crisis: District administration cracks down on tanker mafia, sets fixed rates based on volume vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 7, 2024, 9:56 AM IST

    To address the water crisis issue and ease the burden on the public, the Bengaluru City District Administration has taken decisive action by cracking down on the rampant exploitation and fixing rates for private water tankers. District Collector KA Dayanand has implemented a structured pricing system for private tankers. The move comes after extensive consultation with the technical advisory committee and reflects a concerted effort to curb the exploitative practices of water tanker owners.

    Under the new regulations, private water tanker operators will be bound by fixed rates based on the volume of water transported and the distance travelled. For instance, within a 5-kilometre radius, the rate for a 6000-litre water tanker has been set at Rs 600, with corresponding rates of Rs 700 for an 8000-litre tanker and Rs 1000 for a 12000-litre tanker. Beyond the initial 5 kilometres, rates increase to accommodate distance, ensuring fair pricing for all residents.

    Bengaluru water crisis: Apartment owners forced to use tankers as borewells go dry

    Furthermore, to streamline the process and ensure compliance, the rates set by the Bengaluru City District Administration will also be inclusive of GST, providing clarity and transparency for both consumers and suppliers alike.

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2024, 9:56 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Acid sale is banned in Karnataka: Home Minister G Parameshwar vkp

    Acid sale is banned in Karnataka: Home Minister G Parameshwar

    Bengaluru's first driverless metro train along Yellow line to undergo track testing from March 7 vkp

    Bengaluru's first driverless metro train along Yellow line to undergo track testing from March 7

    Bengaluru water crisis: Posh society asks residents to use wet wipes, disposable items amid water scarcity vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Posh society asks residents to use wet wipes, disposable items amid water scarcity

    Expensive Bengaluru: Viral photo showing 'premium' parking in mall at Rs 1000 per hour sparks Social Media outrage vkp

    Expensive Bengaluru: Viral photo showing 'premium' parking in mall at Rs 1000/hour sparks Social Media outrage

    Bengaluru water crisis: Apartment owners forced to use tankers as borewells go dry vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Apartment owners forced to use tankers as borewells go dry

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP-Chandrababu Naidu TDP Pawan Kalyan Jana Sena Party tie-up almost sealed Sources

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP-TDP-Jana Sena Party tie-up almost sealed; announcement likely today

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: Renowned artist Harsha releases sketch of bomber vkp

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: Renowned artist Harsha releases sketch of bomber

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk rules out donating to Trump or Biden in 2024 White House race AJR

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk rules out donating to Trump or Biden in 2024 White House race

    Women Day 2024: Movie tickets for Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies to be reduced to Rs 100 on March 8th RBA

    Women's Day 2024: Movie tickets for Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies to be reduced to Rs 100 on March 8th

    Acid sale is banned in Karnataka: Home Minister G Parameshwar vkp

    Acid sale is banned in Karnataka: Home Minister G Parameshwar

    Recent Videos

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon