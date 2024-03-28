Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: After Bengaluru, water crisis hits Vijayapura; Groundwater depletion raises concerns

    Bengaluru and Vijayapura, Karnataka, are facing severe water crises due to plummeting groundwater levels exacerbated by insufficient rainfall and unchecked borehole drilling. Lakes have dried up, raising concerns about encroachments. Conservation measures like rainwater harvesting and tree planting are urged, but collective action is needed to mitigate the scarcity.

    Karnataka: After Bengaluru, water crisis hits Vijayapura; Groundwater depletion raises concerns vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 28, 2024, 2:37 PM IST

    Bengaluru has experienced a dire water crisis over the past few weeks, with reports emerging of citizens lining up for tanker water services across the city. The insufficient rainfall in Karnataka has raised concerns about groundwater availability in the city. Lakes in the Silicon City have dried up completely, drawing scrutiny from citizens due to alleged encroachments by apartments across the IT hub.

    After Bengaluru, Residents of Vijayapura in Karnataka district face a dire water crisis as groundwater levels continue to plummet, echoing the challenges seen in other parts of Karnataka, including the state capital, Bengaluru. The situation has reached alarming levels, with experts warning of an imminent shortage of drinking water across the region.

    Water crisis hits Bengaluru's oxygen hub Lalbagh; Requires 1.5 million litres of water daily to quench thirst

    Over the past year, the depth of groundwater sources in Vijayapura has dramatically decreased, with wells and boreholes showing a significant decline in water levels.  According to reports from the Groundwater Directorate, the water table has dropped from 10.20 meters below ground level in February last year to a staggering 16.57 meters by the same time this year. This represents a concerning drop of 6.38 meters within just one year.

    One of the contributing factors to this crisis is the widespread drilling of boreholes, often exceeding the recommended depths. Farmers, in particular, are drilling boreholes up to 500 to 1,000 feet deep to sustain their agricultural activities, especially horticultural crops. Despite regulations prohibiting the drilling of private boreholes within 500 meters of public water bodies, this rule is frequently ignored in the district.

    Bengaluru water crisis: Experts call for Work From Home as companies offer perfumes to employees

    The District Groundwater Office has been closely monitoring the situation through a network of 53 study tube wells strategically placed across the region. Their findings reveal a consistent decline in groundwater levels over the past three years, with the current year showing the most significant decrease yet.

    In response to the crisis, groundwater scientists have emphasized the importance of adopting conservation measures. These include rainwater harvesting, planting trees to enhance groundwater recharge, and undertaking initiatives such as dredging lakes and constructing check dams to retain water. However, these efforts require collective action and cooperation from all residents to effectively mitigate the water scarcity gripping the region.

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2024, 2:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Water crisis hits Bengaluru's Lalbagh; Requires 1.5 million litres of water per day to quench its thirst vkp

    Water crisis hits Bengaluru's oxygen hub Lalbagh; Requires 1.5 million litres of water daily to quench thirst

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dr CN Manjunath vs Dr CN Manjunath in Bengaluru rural constituency vkp

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dr CN Manjunath vs Dr CN Manjunath in Bengaluru rural constituency

    FIR registered against Karnataka Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi over derogatory remarks against PM Modi vkp

    BREAKING: FIR registered against K'taka Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi over derogatory remarks against PM Modi

    'I stay committed': K'taka minister stands firm on 'students chanting PM Modi's nane should be slapped' remark vkp

    ‘I stay committed': K'taka minister stands firm on 'students chanting PM Modi's name should be slapped' remark

    Lokayukta raids across Karnataka in various districts including BBMP chief engineer over alleged corruption vkp

    Lokayukta raids across Karnataka in various districts including BBMP chief engineer's house in Bengaluru

    Recent Stories

    Dasha Mata Vrat 2024: Know date, timings and more anr

    Dasha Mata Vrat 2024: Know date, timings and more

    Bollywood inspiration: Lion cubs at Nandankanan Zoo named Amar, Akbar, Anthony; check details AJR

    Bollywood inspiration: Lion cubs at Nandankanan Zoo named Amar, Akbar, Anthony; check details

    Russia's Putin denies plans to attack NATO, Warns against supplying F-16s fighter planes to Ukraine avv

    Russia's Putin denies plans to attack NATO, Warns against supplying F-16s fighter planes to Ukraine

    HAL Light Combat Aircraft Mark 1A fighter makes maiden sortie

    HAL's Light Combat Aircraft Mark 1A fighter makes maiden sortie (WATCH)

    WhatsApp update: You may soon be able to pay internationally via UPI gcw

    WhatsApp update: You may soon be able to pay internationally via UPI

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon