    Bengaluru Tragedy: 20-year-old biker's life cut short in wheelie mishap near Nelamangala

    A young man, identified as 20-year-old Rajesh, lost his life in a motorcycle accident near the Navayuga toll booth in Nelamangala, Bengaluru. The incident occurred amidst chaos involving a large group of bikers riding recklessly. The community mourns the loss as the Nelamangala Traffic Police investigate the case.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 26, 2024, 11:26 AM IST

    A young man lost his life while riding his motorcycle late last night in the town of Nelamangala, Bengaluru. The incident occurred amid the chaos involving a large group of bikers recklessly riding through the streets.

    The unfortunate accident took place near the Navayuga toll booth, where more than fifty individuals were seen performing stunts and riding bikes in an unsafe manner. Amidst the chaos, a collision ensued between two motorcycles, resulting in the death of one rider and leaving another severely injured.

    The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Rajesh, a resident of Dasarahalli. The news has left the community in shock and mourning the untimely loss of a promising young life. The Nelamangala Traffic Police have initiated an investigation into the incident, with the case now registered at the Nelamangala Traffic Police Station. 

    Video Icon