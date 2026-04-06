A Bengaluru techie allegedly took shooting lessons to murder his wife in a pre-planned attack. Police chargesheet reveals a detailed conspiracy involving accomplices, weapons purchase, and careful execution.

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru techie, Balamurugan, who shot his bank employee wife dead on a public road, had actually taken professional shooting lessons just to commit the crime. This explosive detail has come out in the police investigation.

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The Magadi Road police, who have completed their investigation, recently filed a chargesheet in court. According to the chargesheet, a copy of which is with Kannada Prabha, Balamurugan had enrolled in a shooting academy in Whitefield with the sole intention of murdering his wife.

The police found that Balamurugan held a meeting with his accomplices—Maulish Kumar, Periyaswamy, Rahul, Hari, and Surya—at a lodge in Majestic. It was here that they hatched the conspiracy, planned the murder, and even finalised the spot for the crime. The investigation also revealed that Balamurugan travelled all the way to Bihar to buy two pistols for Rs 80,000. He thought keeping both pistols would make him look suspicious, so he gave one to another accused, who then took it to Tamil Nadu.

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Murder case from December 2015

This murder case dates back to December 23, 2015. Balamurugan, who is from Tamil Nadu, was arrested for killing his 39-year-old wife, Bhuvaneshwari. His associates Abhimanyu Singh, Maulish Kumar, and Periyaswamy were also arrested. However, three other accused—Rahul, Harish, and Surya—are still on the run. The police have now filed a massive 495-page chargesheet against all of them in the 24th ACMM court. The murder itself took place near Magadi.

Also read: Bengaluru Murder: Techie Husband's Cruel Plot to Kill Wife Exposed in Chargesheet