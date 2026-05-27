A suspected Ebola case in Bengaluru has triggered a health alert after a 28-year-old woman from Uganda showed symptoms and was shifted to an isolation hospital. Samples have been sent to Pune for testing, with officials monitoring the situation closely.

Bengaluru witnessed a health scare after a suspected case of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) was reported in the city. A 28-year-old woman from Uganda, who recently travelled to India, developed symptoms resembling those associated with the rare and highly dangerous virus, prompting immediate precautionary measures by health authorities.

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The woman, identified as Nagire Latifa, a 28-year-old resident of Kampala, Uganda, had reportedly travelled from Uganda to Ahmedabad before taking a connecting flight to Bengaluru. Upon arrival in the city, she checked into a hotel on May 23 and was staying there.

Travel History Traced

Health officials have traced her recent travel route as part of the ongoing investigation. Her movement from Uganda to India via Ahmedabad has been documented, and contact tracing measures have been initiated as a precaution.

Shifted To Isolation Hospital

As the woman began exhibiting symptoms consistent with Ebola virus infection, health department officials acted swiftly and placed her under medical observation. She was subsequently shifted by ambulance to a designated isolation hospital for specialised care and monitoring.

Samples Sent For Testing

Medical teams collected her swab samples on May 25. These have been sent to a specialised laboratory in Pune for detailed analysis. Authorities have stated that her condition will be closely monitored until the test results are confirmed.

Health Officials On High Alert

Following the development, the health department has been placed on high alert. Officials have intensified surveillance and precautionary measures at the hotel and other possible points of contact. A clearer picture of the situation is expected once the laboratory report is received.