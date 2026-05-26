A couple in Bengaluru’s RR Nagar has been arrested for allegedly stealing gold jewellery from a visually impaired woman over a period of time. Police said the duo, known to the victim, gradually took 230 grams of gold before being caught.

In a shocking case of betrayal from Bengaluru’s RR Nagar, a couple allegedly exploited the trust of a visually impaired woman to steal her gold jewellery over a period of time. The incident has left the victim and her family deeply shocked, highlighting how trusted acquaintances can sometimes turn into perpetrators of crime under the guise of friendship and regular visits.

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The accused, identified as Sharmila and Ganesh Kumar, were reportedly frequent visitors to the victim’s home, which allowed them easy access and helped them gain trust within the household.

How The Alleged Theft Took Place?

According to police reports, the victim, Padmajarao, who is visually impaired, had no knowledge that her jewellery was being stolen gradually. The accused allegedly took advantage of her condition and trust, removing gold ornaments from the house in small quantities over nearly a year.

Since the couple were known visitors, their presence did not raise any suspicion among family members or neighbours.

Suspicion Leads To Police Complaint

Over time, Padmajarao began to suspect that her jewellery was missing. In May, she lodged a complaint at the RR Nagar police station. Based on the complaint, police registered a case and began investigating individuals who had regular access to the home.

Police Investigation And Arrest

During the investigation, suspicion increasingly pointed towards Sharmila and Ganesh Kumar. Police found that their frequent visits were allegedly used as a cover for stealing gold jewellery from the house.

The RR Nagar police eventually arrested the couple. Initially, they denied the allegations but later reportedly confessed during interrogation. Following their confession, police recovered around 230 grams of gold jewellery.

The victim’s family expressed shock over the betrayal, stating that trusted friends had taken advantage of their relationship. The case serves as a reminder of the importance of caution, even with familiar faces.