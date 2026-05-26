A gang in Bengaluru broke into a jewellery shop and stole 36 kg of silver worth around ₹1 crore, while leaving gold untouched. Police tracked and arrested three accused in Rajasthan, while the alleged mastermind remains absconding.

In a bizarre case that has left police stunned, a gang of thieves carried out a highly unusual burglary at a jewellery shop in Bengaluru, stealing only silver worth several kilograms while leaving gold jewellery untouched. The incident, which has raised eyebrows due to its strange execution, involved a wall breach, interstate movement and a well-planned escape route before the accused were eventually tracked down and arrested.

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The audacious robbery has left investigators surprised, as the gang appeared to deliberately avoid gold items inside the store and focused solely on silver, carrying out what police described as a carefully planned operation.

Filmy-Style Break-In At Hesaraghatta Jewellery Shop

The incident took place at MB Jewellers on Hesaraghatta Main Road in the early hours of April 27. According to police, the accused drilled a hole through the shop wall to gain entry during the night.

Once inside, the thieves headed straight to the section where silver items were stored. Within minutes, they allegedly stole several kilograms of silver and fled the scene, while leaving gold ornaments completely untouched. The shop owner discovered the theft the following morning and was shocked to find that only silver had been taken.

CCTV footage later revealed the unusual movement of the gang, leaving even investigators puzzled.

Silver Sold In Hyderabad Before Escape To Rajasthan

After the theft, the gang reportedly travelled to Hyderabad, where they sold a portion of the stolen silver. They then moved to Rajasthan in an attempt to evade arrest.

However, the Bagalagunte police were tracking their movements using CCTV footage, mobile location data and travel records. Acting on the intelligence, a police team conducted a raid in Rajasthan and arrested three accused persons identified as Jat Suresh, Dhanaram and Nemi Chand.

36 Kg Silver Recovered, Kingpin Still At Large

Police have recovered around 36 kilograms of silver, valued at approximately ₹1 crore, from the arrested accused. However, the alleged mastermind, identified as Mahendra, is still absconding.

Officials said efforts are underway to trace and arrest him, and further investigation is expected to reveal more details about similar theft cases linked to the gang.