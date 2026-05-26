Karnataka is witnessing political uncertainty as CM Siddaramaiah is likely to resign on Thursday amid reports of a possible Congress leadership change. Sources claim discussions in Delhi involved top party leaders and a potential Rajya Sabha offer.

Karnataka appears to be entering a crucial phase of political uncertainty as speculation intensifies over a possible leadership change within the Congress government. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is likely to tender his resignation on Thursday, according to sources cited by India Today, and is also expected to address a press conference in Bengaluru tomorrow. However, there has been no official confirmation from either the Chief Minister or the Congress party regarding these developments.

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The unfolding situation comes at a time of heightened political activity within the state Congress unit, where discussions over a leadership transition have reportedly gained momentum following a series of high-level consultations in New Delhi.

High Level Talks In Delhi Trigger Speculation

According to reports, intense backchannel discussions have taken place between Karnataka leaders and the Congress high command in Delhi over the past few days. These meetings, which reportedly lasted several hours, are said to have focused on organisational strategy as well as leadership dynamics within the state.

Sources suggest that during these deliberations, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was encouraged to consider a shift to national politics. A proposal was allegedly made offering him a Rajya Sabha seat along with a larger organisational role at the national level, particularly in view of the party’s preparations for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

Leadership Change Discussions Amid Internal Consultations

The issue of a possible leadership change in Karnataka reportedly gained further traction during a marathon meeting in Delhi attended by senior Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal, Randeep Surjewala, Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

While official party communication described the discussions as being limited to Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council matters, internal sources indicated that the question of leadership transition in Karnataka formed a significant part of the conversations.

Siddaramaiah’s Stand And Internal Consultations

Following the meetings in Delhi, Siddaramaiah is said to have held discussions with close ministers and legislators at a private residence in Bengaluru. During these consultations, differing opinions reportedly emerged regarding whether he should continue as Chief Minister or accept a move to national politics.

Some close associates are understood to have advised him against stepping down, suggesting that they would engage with the party leadership on his behalf. However, Siddaramaiah is reported to have conveyed that he would not reject any proposal from Rahul Gandhi and would consider stepping aside if required.

Congress Maintains Official Silence

Despite growing speculation, neither Siddaramaiah nor DK Shivakumar has issued any public statement on the matter. The Congress party has also officially denied that any discussions regarding a change in the Chief Minister have taken place, maintaining that the meetings were routine organisational consultations.

As uncertainty continues, attention remains firmly fixed on Bengaluru and New Delhi, with political observers closely watching for any official announcement regarding the leadership situation in Karnataka.