A CCTV video from Bengaluru's KG Halli has gone viral showing youths using a piggyback trick to steal external bulbs. One boy carried another on his shoulders while pretending to play, helping him remove bulbs without suspicion. The group escaped in a parked auto. Incident sparked strong reactions online, with many calling it creative but worrying.

A strange theft caught on CCTV in Bengaluru, Karnataka has gone viral, leaving people both shocked and surprised. The incident reportedly took place in KG Halli, where a group of youths used an unusual trick to steal external electric bulbs from a building. The viral video shows how the boys planned and carried out the act in a clever but illegal way.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Piggyback trick used to avoid suspicion

In the footage, one boy is seen carrying another on his shoulders, as if they are playing. For a few seconds, they walk casually, pretending to have fun so that no one suspects them. While sitting on the shoulders, the second boy quickly reaches out and removes an external bulb. He then passes it to a third boy standing nearby.

Scroll to load tweet…

After this, they again pretend to walk and play for a few steps, trying to look normal.

Second theft and quick escape

Moments later, the same trick is repeated. The boy on the shoulders removes another bulb in a similar way. The group then quickly moves towards a nearby parked auto.

All three youths are then rushing towards the auto and leaving the spot in it within seconds. The entire act appears planned and coordinated.

Also Read: YouTuber Ravindra Erande Booked In Sexual Exploitation Case, 121 Videos Found

Video goes viral, sparks strong reactions

The CCTV clip has spread widely on social media, drawing strong reactions from users. Many people expressed shock at the level of planning used just to steal small items. Some users criticised the behaviour, questioning what such actions mean for society. Others made sarcastic comments, saying the same creativity could have been used for better purposes like studies or business.

A few users also stressed the need for better awareness and civic sense among young people.

Mixed opinions online

While many called it a clear case of theft, a few people suggested the boys might be young and should not be judged too harshly. Some even linked such acts to poverty or lack of guidance. However, several users pointed out that such behaviour, if ignored, could lead to bigger crimes in the future.

There were also concerns raised about safety, with some users noting that vehicles without proper number plates are sometimes used in such activities.

Also Read: German Tourist Praises India's Seamless Digital Payment Network

Advice for property owners

Following the viral video, people have started sharing safety tips. Experts and users suggested placing external lights at a height where they cannot be easily reached. Installing CCTV cameras, motion sensors, and alarms can also help prevent such incidents. Strong fencing and proper locks were also recommended.

Scroll to load tweet…

The incident highlights how even small thefts are now being carried out in the most bizarre ways. It also shows the importance of staying alert and taking simple safety steps.

As the video continues to circulate, it serves as a reminder that vigilance is key to protecting property.