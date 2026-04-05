A woman in Bengaluru stranded at 3 AM received help from a kind bus conductor and a Rapido driver, who ensured her safe ride home without asking for payment. Her story went viral online.

A heartwarming story shared by a woman named Aishwarya from Bengaluru is getting a lot of love on social media. Aishwarya reached Kadugodi from the Bengaluru airport very late at night and found herself in a tough spot.

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She couldn't find any taxis to take her to her residence. Since her place was just 3 kilometres away, even online cabs weren't accepting the ride. It was at this moment that two complete strangers stepped in to help her.

One of them was a bus conductor. Aishwarya said that he waited with her until she found a ride, just to make sure she was safe. Soon after, a Rapido driver arrived. When she asked him how much the ride would cost, he simply replied, 'Don't worry about that, just show me the location on the map.'

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Woman Finds Help from Two Kind Strangers

After he dropped her off safely, Aishwarya asked again about the fare. His response was truly touching. He said, 'It's very late. It's my responsibility to get you home safely. I won't ask for a specific amount, you can give whatever you feel is right.'

In her video, Aishwarya says, 'At 3 am in a new city, two strangers made sure I was safe. As a woman, you'll understand how big that moment of relief is. Unfortunately, as a man, you might feel sad that such acts are still a wonder today.' The video has gone viral, with many people commenting to praise the kind bus conductor and the Rapido driver.

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