A Bengaluru techie allegedly shot his wife dead over suspected affair, with a detailed chargesheet exposing a planned murder plot involving hired killers. Police have arrested several accused, while others remain absconding.

Bengaluru: The Magadi police have completed their investigation into the shocking murder of a bank employee last December, where her husband shot her dead on the road. They have now filed a massive 495-page chargesheet in court against seven accused.

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The main accused is the victim's husband, Selva Balamurugan, a techie from Tamil Nadu. His associates Abhimanyu Singh, Maulesh Kumar, and Periyaswamy have also been arrested. Three other accused—Rahul, Harish, and Surya—are still on the run. Officials confirmed that the chargesheet has been submitted to the 24th ACMM court in the city.

The victim, Bhuvaneshwari, 39, was an assistant manager at a private bank. Her husband, Balamurugan, worked as a techie in a company near Whitefield. They were married for 13 years but were living separately due to family disputes. The situation got worse after Bhuvaneshwari sent him a divorce notice, leading to more fights between them.

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Husband suspected an affair

Balamurugan suspected that his wife was having an extramarital affair. Driven by this suspicion, on the evening of December 23, 2025, he shot her three times in the middle of the road. After the murder, he went to the Magadi police station and surrendered.

Hired contract killers for ₹1 lakh, but..!

The chargesheet reveals the chilling details of his murder plot. Balamurugan had first planned to get his wife killed by hiring contract killers. He had given a 'supari' of ₹1 lakh to Maulesh Kumar and Periyaswamy, two rowdies from Tamil Nadu. However, they failed to carry out the murder on time.

He then moved to a backup plan. With the help of Abhimanyu Singh from Varanasi, he bought a country-made pistol from Bihar. The chargesheet also mentions that he had even bought a knife a month before the murder, just in case the pistol plan failed.

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