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Karnataka Politics Decoded: Smiling DK Shivakumar, Glum Siddaramaiah—What These 5 Viral Pics Reveal
Is a big change coming in Karnataka politics? Is CM Siddaramaiah's chair in danger? What was the promise made during the elections that has now become a problem for him? And who will be the next Chief Minister of Karnataka?
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Image Credit : ANI
Karnataka Politics Heats Up Amid Rumours of CM Change and High Command Meeting
There's a huge buzz in Karnataka politics that the Congress party might change its Chief Minister soon. This means they could replace CM Siddaramaiah with D.K. Shivakumar and also expand the cabinet. People have been speculating about a leadership change for a long time. Amidst this, photos of both leaders are going viral. In some pictures, Shivakumar is all smiles, while Siddaramaiah looks quite downcast.
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Image Credit : ANI
Karnataka Politics Heats Up Amid Rumours of CM Change and High Command Meeting
The talk about changing the CM in Karnataka politics got even louder on Tuesday. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah went to Delhi for a meeting with the Congress high command. Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar and several other senior state leaders also attended this meeting.
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Image Credit : ANI
Karnataka Politics Heats Up Amid Rumours of CM Change and High Command Meeting
After the meeting with Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, discussions are on that Siddaramaiah might resign from the CM's post soon. Some are even saying that Siddaramaiah will now move from Karnataka politics to Delhi politics. This means the party might send him to the Rajya Sabha.
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Image Credit : ANI
Karnataka Politics Heats Up Amid Rumours of CM Change and High Command Meeting
According to sources, both Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar were contenders for the CM post after the party won the assembly elections. Later, the party apparently decided on a two-and-a-half-year formula for the Chief Minister's post. Going by this, Shivakumar could become the CM now. However, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has previously said that he will complete the full five-year term.
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Image Credit : ANI
Karnataka Politics Heats Up Amid Rumours of CM Change and High Command Meeting
This picture of the two giants of Karnataka politics is very interesting. Their body language says a lot. While D.K. Shivakumar appears to be smiling, CM Siddaramaiah looks quite sad and lost in thought.
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