    Bengaluru: Social media star accused of sexually exploiting schoolgirls, one found pregnant

    Social media star Saad Musaibna faces serious allegations of sexually assaulting multiple schoolgirls. The case began when a 15-year-old girl was hospitalized and found to be seven months pregnant. Her father alleges Musaibna used his social media persona to exploit her, threaten the family, and potentially victimise up to eight others. 

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 5, 2024, 4:04 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 5, 2024, 4:04 PM IST

    A social media star named Saad Musaibna, who had garnered attention on Instagram for his dramatic and heroic poses, is now facing serious allegations of sexually assaulting multiple schoolgirls. The case unfolded when a 15-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital by her father, initially thought to be experiencing a stomach ache. To their horror, it was discovered that she was seven months pregnant, which led to an immediate police complaint.

    The girl's father has alleged that Musaibna, who had used his social media persona to gain the trust of young girls, manipulated and sexually abused his daughter under the guise of a romantic relationship. The father also claims that Musaibna threatened him and used violence to prevent them from speaking out. The situation escalated when the traumatized girl attempted suicide but was rescued by her parents and admitted to the hospital.

    Pune woman falls into 60-ft gorge in Satara's ghat area while taking selfie, rescued | WATCH

    Further allegations suggest that Musaibna may have exploited up to eight other schoolgirls in a similar fashion, although none of these victims have yet come forward. The girl's father has filed a complaint on behalf of all the victims, urging the authorities to take action against Musaibna.

    Karnataka HC slams teacher over inappropriate photos with student, advises filing to drop charges

    Initially, there was reluctance from the DJ Halli police station inspector to file an FIR. However, due to the gravity of the allegations and increasing public pressure, a formal complaint has now been registered. Musaibna’s mother had previously defended him on Instagram, claiming that their family was under threat.

    The DJ Halli police have filed an FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and have arrested Saad Musaibna. The investigation is ongoing, with the police reviewing disturbing social media posts related to the accused and treating the case.

