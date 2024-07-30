Karnataka HC slams teacher over inappropriate photos with student, advises filing to drop charges

The Karnataka High Court criticized teacher Pushpalatha for taking inappropriate photos and videos with a student during a trip. Justice M. Nagaprasanna expressed concerns about the teacher's conduct and questioned its alignment with educational roles. Despite arguments of no sexual intent, the court remained sceptical and advised seeking the trial court's review of the charges.

Karnataka High Court has sharply criticized a head teacher, Pushpalatha, for taking inappropriate photos and videos with a student during an educational trip. The court has expressed serious concerns about the teacher’s conduct, questioning whether such behaviour aligns with the role of an educator.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna, who led the bench, heard Pushpalatha's petition seeking the dismissal of the FIR filed against her at the Kencharlahalli police station under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The teacher is facing charges under Sections 8 and 12 of the POCSO Act, which address offences related to sexual intent.



During the hearing, Pushpalatha's lawyer argued that the case stemmed from photos taken during the trip, and claimed there was no sexual intent involved. The lawyer stressed that the photos were part of a normal interaction and highlighted that the 7th witness also testified that there was no sexual intention between the teacher and the student.

However, Justice Nagaprasanna and the bench were unconvinced by these arguments. They scrutinized the photographs and questioned the appropriateness of the teacher's actions. The Justices pointedly asked why a teacher would take such photos and videos, and why they were stored on the teacher’s phone. They were also critical of the teacher’s decision to upload these images to social media, which was reportedly done by other witnesses.



Despite the defence’s argument that the teacher’s actions were driven by excessive enthusiasm and that there was no sexual intent, the bench remained sceptical. Justice Nagaprasanna expressed dissatisfaction with the teacher's conduct, questioning whether it was acceptable for a teacher to engage in such behaviour with a student.

The court advised the teacher to apply to the trial court to have the charges dropped, instead of pursuing further legal action in the High Court. The hearing was adjourned to August 2 to allow time for the petitioner to respond to the court’s suggestions.

