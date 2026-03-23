A 45-year-old woman was brutally murdered in Bengaluru’s Kengeri area, with her body found dumped in a roadside garbage pile near Mylesandra bus stop. Police suspect a fatal head injury and are probing the motive while scanning CCTV footage.

A shocking and gruesome murder in Bengaluru has sent waves of fear and concern across the city. The body of a middle-aged woman was discovered dumped in a roadside garbage pile within the limits of Kengeri police station, leaving residents horrified. The chilling nature of the crime, coupled with its occurrence in a relatively busy locality, has heightened anxiety among locals and prompted swift action from law enforcement authorities.

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What Happened?

The incident came to light behind the Mylesandra bus stop on Kengeri’s main road. The victim has been identified as Kempamma, a 45-year-old resident of Mahadeshwara Layout. According to preliminary reports, she was brutally murdered, and her body was later dumped in a garbage pile, possibly in an attempt to conceal evidence.

Early this morning, passers-by noticed the body lying amidst the garbage and immediately alerted the police, triggering a swift response.

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Blow to the Head Suspected as Cause of Death

Initial investigations suggest that Kempamma was killed by a forceful blow to the head with a heavy object. Her body was found covered in blood, indicating the severity of the attack.

Police are currently examining whether the murder took place at the same location or if the body was disposed of there after the crime was committed elsewhere.

Police Action Underway

Following a distress call to the 112 emergency helpline, police personnel rushed to the scene. A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has also been deployed to collect crucial evidence, including fingerprints and other forensic samples.

Authorities have informed the victim’s family, while the exact motive behind the murder remains unclear. Investigators are exploring all possible angles, including personal enmity and financial disputes.

Panic in the Neighbourhood

The incident has triggered fear among residents of the Mylesandra area, a locality known for its regular movement of people. Locals expressed shock at the brutality of the crime.

“I was walking along the road this morning when I saw the body. We immediately called the police. It appeared that the woman had been struck very hard on the head,” a resident said.

Police have begun scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas in an effort to identify and track down the perpetrators. A case has been registered at the Kengeri police station, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

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