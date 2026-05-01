The Karnataka government has approved the resumption of flight services between Bidar and Bengaluru under the VGF scheme. The move aims to boost regional connectivity and support tourism and industry in North Karnataka after services were suspended in April.

In a significant relief for residents of Bidar district, the Karnataka government has approved the resumption of civil flight services that had been suspended. The air route between Bidar and Bengaluru is set to restart soon, bringing the airport terminal back into operation. The move is expected to enhance regional connectivity and support economic growth, particularly in North Karnataka.

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Cabinet Approves Proposal

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting held on Thursday, following a proposal by District in-charge Minister Eshwar Khandre, who also holds the Forest and Environment portfolio. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other cabinet members responded positively and agreed to allocate the necessary funds to facilitate the restart of services.

Funds Under VGF Scheme

To ensure the smooth operation of flights, the government will extend financial support under the Viability Gap Funding (VGF) scheme. The funding will be sourced from the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) to cover potential losses incurred by the airline. This step is aimed at ensuring uninterrupted services and improving connectivity in the region.

Background Of Service Suspension

Star Air, which previously operated flights on this route, had suspended its services from April 13 after the expiry of its contract with the government. Reports indicate that the state had earlier provided approximately ₹13 crore from the KKRDB fund. For the renewed term, the airline had reportedly sought more than ₹20 crore in support.

Minister’s Efforts Lead To Revival

The revival of the service follows sustained efforts by Minister Eshwar Khandre, who pushed for continued financial assistance. With the cabinet’s approval, the restart of flights now appears imminent.

Boost To Tourism And Industry

The resumption of air services is expected to provide a major boost to tourism and industrial activity in Bidar district. Improved connectivity is likely to attract investment and make travel more convenient for both business and leisure.

Relief For Nearby Districts

The decision will also benefit passengers from neighbouring districts such as Kalaburagi and Yadgir, many of whom relied on Bidar airport for air travel. The move is seen as a step towards strengthening overall connectivity in the Kalyana Karnataka region.

Minister Welcomes Decision