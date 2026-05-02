Harsh Snehanshu, founder of Cubbon Reads, sparked a debate by calling Bengaluru the loneliest city he has lived in. In a viral LinkedIn post, he argued that the city's focus on constant activity and 'doing' leaves no room for quiet contemplation or 'seeing', leading to a unique form of loneliness despite having company.

Despite having friends and an apparently active social life, a guy explained why he thought Bengaluru was the most lonely place he had ever lived in. Harsh Snehanshu, founder of Cubbon Reads, took to LinkedIn to reflect on his experience, writing, “Of all the cities I have lived in, Bengaluru is the loneliest. All my friends here are lonely despite the company.”

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Snehanshu claimed that none of the places he has lived in, including Patna, Paris, Mumbai, and Glasgow, seemed as lonely as Bengaluru. He attributed this to the character of the city itself rather than a lack of people or activity. In essence, Bengaluru offers little to see. There are plenty of things to do in the city, but nothing to watch, he wrote.

Expanding on the notion, he said that the city struggled to provide areas for quiet while thriving on continual activity, bars, parks, runs, or short vacations. He stated that "doing is a filler when options of seeing aren't enough" and that "the city offered nothing" as soon as one stopped being occupied.

He contrasted it with other cities, pointing out how locations like Marine Drive and India Gate enabled people to just sit and be, whether they were looking at the sea or enjoying a late-night drink. He described them as places that permitted reflection, saying, "The historical monuments of Delhi make you travel in time, and the infinity of the sea in Mumbai makes you travel in space."

In contrast, he felt Bengaluru’s popular hangout spots, like pubs or social gatherings, demanded interaction. “All of them demand conversation, disallowing you to sit with your thoughts and face existential doom,” he wrote, adding that this often prevented people from finding moments of quiet or inner peace.

“Loneliness becomes the ground state,” he concluded, while also wondering if locals who grew up in the city experience it differently than migrants.

Take A Look At Viral LinkedIn Post

Social media users have differing opinions on the message. Some commenters disagreed, claiming that Bengaluru has a lot to offer in terms of culture and aesthetics, with niches that may take months to discover. Others agreed with him, arguing that the city's status as a center for migration meant that people came there mostly to work or construct something rather than to stop and think. Some people thought his viewpoint was intriguing since it reframed loneliness as a loss of connection with oneself rather than a lack of interactions with other people.