A 19-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her fiancé in Bengaluru’s DJ Halli area. The accused reportedly killed her in an abandoned house after an argument and fled the scene. Police have launched a search operation to trace him.

In a shocking incident that has sent shockwaves across Silicon City, a 19-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her fiancé within the limits of the DJ Halli police station on Monday morning. The victim, who was on the verge of beginning a new chapter in her life, was reportedly killed following a heated argument. The brutal nature of the crime, coupled with the fact that the accused was her fiancé, has left residents in the area stunned and outraged.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Incident Details

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Zoya. She was recently engaged to 20-year-old Shabeel, and the couple was expected to get married soon.

According to preliminary reports, at around 6 am, Shabeel took Zoya to an abandoned house in the Sakkare Mandi area of DJ Halli. The property reportedly belongs to his family.

Also Read: Bengaluru Shocker: Man Allegedly Strangles Girlfriend Over Marriage Dispute

Brutal Murder After Argument

Police sources indicate that the couple got into an argument inside the house. In a fit of rage, Shabeel allegedly used a sharp weapon to slit Zoya’s throat, killing her on the spot. The crime is believed to have taken place within a short span of time, after which the accused fled the scene.

At around 6:30 am, Shabeel’s family members arrived at the house and discovered Zoya lying in a pool of blood. They immediately alerted the police. Upon receiving the information, the DJ Halli police rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation. The body has been shifted to a hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Accused Absconding, Search Underway

The incident has triggered shock and anger among locals, particularly as the accused was the victim’s fiancé. The exact motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. Police are examining all possible angles, including personal disputes and relationship issues.

Shabeel is currently absconding, and a special team has been formed to trace and apprehend him. A case has been registered at the DJ Halli police station, and further investigation is underway.

Police Statement

East Division DCP Vikram Amate visited the crime scene and spoke to the media.

“We received a call on 112 at around 11 am informing us about the murder. The SOCO team is currently examining the scene,” he said.

“The victim is still a minor. We have identified the suspect, and the motive will become clear once he is arrested. The victim and the suspect were engaged. The house belongs to the suspect’s relatives and was unoccupied. We have learnt that the two used to meet here frequently,” he added.

Also Read: Bengaluru Murder Shocker: Wife Plots Husband’s Killing, Body Burnt in Gangondanahalli