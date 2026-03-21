Tumakuru officer Mallikarjuna ended his life just a week before retirement, blaming his senior in a final video. Police are investigating the shocking incident and the circumstances behind his death.

Tumakuru: In a shocking incident from Pavagada town in Tumakuru district, a Social Welfare Department officer has ended his life right inside his office. The officer, Mallikarjuna, took this extreme step on Wednesday, March 20.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a video he recorded just before his death, he has blamed his senior, Krishnappa, for constant harassment. Mallikarjuna even sent this final video to his colleagues. The Pavagada police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Just One Week to Retirement

Mallikarjuna had been serving as the director at the Pavagada Social Welfare Department for the last three years. What's truly tragic is that he was just one week away from retirement. In his video, he clearly stated that the harassment from Krishnappa, the District Director of the Tumakuru Social Welfare Department, forced him to take this decision.

Also read: Karnataka: Man Dies in Police Custody in Tumakuru, Angry Villagers Lock Cops Inside

What the Officer Said in His Final Video

“My mother, wife, and children have taken great care of me and given me a lot of respect. I wanted to do more for them, but I can't,” Mallikarjuna said in the emotional video. “I am taking this step because of the trouble given to me by Krishnappa, the Joint Director of the Social Welfare Department. God will punish him.”

He added, “He is a troublemaker, so my family doesn't need to take any revenge. The law and God will surely punish him.”

Suspicion Behind the Tragic Death

There's a strange and sad twist to this story that has raised suspicions. Mallikarjuna's father also used to work in the same Social Welfare Department. He too passed away just a few months before his retirement. It was on compassionate grounds that Mallikarjuna got this job after his father's death.

Now, with Mallikarjuna also ending his life just a week before his own retirement, people are wondering if there's more to it. Did he really take this step because of harassment from his senior? Or was it a tragic attempt to ensure one of his children gets a government job on compassionate grounds, just like he did? For now, the police have taken up the case and are investigating all angles.

Also read: Bengaluru Murder: Stalker Kills Mother of 3 in Broad Daylight After She Rejects Him