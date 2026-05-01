Bird flu caused by the H5N1 virus has been confirmed in the deaths of peacocks in Tumakuru district. Authorities have placed affected areas under surveillance and issued a public advisory, urging residents not to touch dead birds and to report unusual cases.

The mystery surrounding the recent deaths of several peacocks in Tumakuru district has now been resolved, and the findings are a cause for concern. Officials have confirmed that the deaths were caused by the H5N1 avian influenza virus, commonly known as bird flu. While the confirmation has raised alarm among residents, authorities have responded swiftly with surveillance and precautionary measures to contain the situation and prevent any further spread.

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Bird Flu Confirmed In Laboratory Tests

Over the past few days, several peacocks were found dead under unusual circumstances in and around Kolihalli village in Urdigere hobli of Tumakuru taluk. Tissue samples from the carcasses were sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal for analysis. The test results confirmed the presence of the H5N1 virus, validating initial suspicions of a bird flu outbreak.

Authorities Step Up Surveillance

Dr Shivaprasad, Deputy Director of the Animal Husbandry Department, stated that immediate action was taken as soon as the reports were received.

“Kolihalli and surrounding areas have been placed under strict surveillance,” he said.

He added that poultry farms in the region are being closely monitored to ensure the infection does not spread further.

Public Alert And Safety Advisory

Following directions from the Central Government, a high alert has been issued to the state’s Chief Secretary and the District Collector. The district administration has begun spreading awareness among residents and has issued a strict advisory not to touch any dead birds. People have been urged to immediately inform the authorities if they come across any unusual bird deaths.

No Immediate Threat To Domestic Animals

Dr Shivaprasad also appealed to the public to remain calm and avoid panic. He clarified that, at present, there are no instructions to cull domestic birds or animals.

“The situation is under control with strict monitoring and precautionary measures. There is no immediate threat to domestic animals,” he said.

Situation Under Control

While the confirmation of bird flu is a serious development, officials have assured that all necessary steps are being taken to manage the situation effectively. Residents have been advised to remain cautious, follow safety guidelines, and cooperate with the authorities as monitoring continues.