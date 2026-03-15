The Karnataka High Court sentenced four migrant workers to life imprisonment in the 2009 Bengaluru triple murder case involving retired IISc professor Purushottam Lal Sachdev, his wife, and their son. The verdict overturned an earlier acquittal and delivered justice after 17 years.

In a significant development in a case that shocked the city nearly two decades ago, the Karnataka High Court has sentenced four migrant workers to life imprisonment for their role in a brutal triple murder that took place in Bengaluru in 2009.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The verdict was delivered by a division bench led by Justice H. P. Sandesh, which overturned an earlier ruling by the 65th City Civil and Sessions Court that had acquitted the accused. The High Court passed the order after hearing an appeal filed by the prosecution challenging the acquittal.

The case relates to the murder of retired professor Purushottam Lal Sachdev, his wife Rita Sachdev, and their differently-abled son Deepak Sachdev, also known as Munna, at their residence in RT Nagar. The late professor had previously served at the prestigious Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru.

A Crime That Shook the City

The triple murder, which occurred in early 2009, sent shockwaves across Bengaluru and created widespread fear among residents. The discovery of the bodies of the professor, his wife and their son inside their home left the community deeply disturbed.

For a long time, the case remained a mystery and required an extensive police investigation. A dedicated team of investigators travelled more than 2,000 kilometres across several states, including areas affected by Naxal activity, in search of the accused.

After a painstaking investigation that lasted nearly one and a half years, the suspects were eventually traced and arrested. However, the victims’ family had to wait 17 years before justice was delivered.

How the Murders Came to Light?

The crime came to light on February 16, 2009, when Anurag Sachdev, the retired professor’s nephew and adopted son, became concerned after he was unable to contact the family for more than a day.

He requested a neighbour, Rajesh Diwan, to check on them. When Diwan reached the house, he noticed that the front door was locked from the outside. Looking through a window, he saw Deepak Sachdev lying on the floor.

Alarmed by the sight, he immediately informed Anurag and alerted the police. When officers entered the house, they confirmed that all three members of the family had been murdered.

Who Are the Accused?

The four individuals convicted in the case are Deepak Haldar, Suchitra Haldar, Mohammed Sarbal, and Bidhan Shikari, all migrant workers from West Bengal.

According to the prosecution, Deepak Haldar and his wife Suchitra Haldar were employed as domestic workers in the victims’ home. Over time, they gained the trust of the family and later exploited that trust to commit the crime.

Murder Committed for Financial Gain

The investigation revealed that on February 16, 2009, the accused allegedly strangled the three family members before stealing gold jewellery and cash from the house.

In its judgment, the High Court observed that the crime was committed purely for financial gain. It noted that the accused had brutally murdered the very family that had trusted and employed them.

The court also remarked that such crimes severely undermine the sense of safety and trust within society.

Accused Given Two Weeks to Surrender

The four accused, who are currently out on bail, have been directed by the High Court to surrender before the trial court within two weeks. Once they surrender, they will be taken into custody to serve the remainder of their life sentences.

Court Raises Concerns Over Hiring Domestic Help

While delivering the verdict, the High Court also expressed serious concern over the risks associated with hiring domestic workers without proper background verification.

The bench emphasised that mandatory police verification should be conducted, particularly when employing migrant workers, to prevent such incidents.

The court further suggested the creation of an online registration portal that would record the details of migrant workers and enable easier verification by authorities.

Direction Issued to the State Government

In addition to delivering the verdict, the High Court directed the Karnataka state government to take preventive measures to ensure that similar incidents do not occur in the future.

The bench stressed the need to strengthen security mechanisms and monitoring systems related to domestic workers and migrant labour.

It also instructed the court registry to send a copy of the judgment to the Chief Secretary of the state government, urging authorities to initiate the necessary administrative and legal actions.