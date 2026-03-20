A Bengaluru woman was killed by a stalker she had rejected. Despite filing a complaint earlier, the accused continued harassment and fatally stabbed her in daylight before escaping.

Bengaluru: A shocking murder has taken place in Gangondanahalli, which falls under the city's Chandra Layout area. A married woman, Firdous Bhanu, was stabbed to death with a knife in the middle of the afternoon. According to initial information, Firdous died from serious stab wounds to her stomach, thigh, and hands. The man who did this was an acquaintance.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The accused has been identified as Afees, who worked at a local auto garage. For the last few months, he had been pestering Firdous, insisting that she be in a relationship with him. But Firdous had rejected his advances and was trying to keep her distance. The matter had even reached the Chandra Layout police station earlier. Firdous had filed a complaint. The police had then called Afees, warned him, and even made him sign a written promise that he wouldn't harass her again.

Also read: Karnataka: Man Arrested in Mangaluru for Alleged Sexual Assault of Minor Boy; Case Filed Under POCSO

Killer Kept Following Her

But Afees went back to his old ways. He continued to follow Firdous and pressure her to talk to him. Firdous, however, was trying to avoid him completely. Even though they lived in different areas, the accused apparently kept a watch on all her movements.

On the day of the incident, around 2 PM, Firdous was at a house near the Gangondanahalli mosque for some work when the accused followed her there. An argument broke out between them. In a fit of rage, Afees attacked her with a knife. As a result, Firdous Bhanu died on the spot. The accused fled the scene right after. As soon as they got the information, the police reached the spot and began their investigation. They have registered a case and launched a search for the accused.

'She was a mother of three'

The victim's sister, Salma, gave a statement. "He worked in a garage. He kept following her, asking her to talk to him. He would threaten to tell her family. She avoided him. She was married and has three children. He was not married. Still, he kept pestering her to talk. Because she refused to talk to him, he did this today," she said.

Also read: 17-Year-Old Girl's Body Found With Slit Throat in Bengaluru; Fiance on the Run