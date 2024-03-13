Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru SHOCKER! Naked, decomposed body of Bengal-based woman found inside Chandapura flat, rape suspected

    The discovery of two deceased women, one decomposed and the other suspected of drug involvement, in apartments near Bengaluru raises concerns. Speculation surrounds potential foul play, including sexual abuse. Investigations intensify as tenants, including one named Safan, and their contacts, disappear. Police invoke various legal sections in pursuit of answers.

    Bengaluru SHOCKER! Naked, decomposed body of Bengal-based woman found inside Chandapura flat, rape suspected vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 13, 2024, 11:22 AM IST

    A Bengal-based woman's decomposed, naked body was discovered unclothed in a flat in Chandapura, a suburb of Bengaluru, sending shockwaves through the area. The landlord became alarmed by a strong odour emanating from the residence and promptly notified the authorities. Authorities believe the victim, estimated to be in her mid-20s, had met her demise approximately five days prior. Despite the advanced state of decomposition, no visible signs of injury or harm were discernible on her body, according to officers from the Surya Nagar police station.

    Speculation has arisen regarding the circumstances surrounding this tragic event, particularly in light of a similar incident that occurred in the same vicinity. Another young woman, suspected to be in her early 20s and originally from Odisha, was found in a neighbouring apartment owned by a tech professional. The scene of this second incident was marked by the presence of drugs and a syringe, suggesting possible sexual abuse before her demise. Anxiously awaited is an autopsy report that may shed light on the cause of death and any potential sexual assault.

    Kattappana twin murder case: Search continues for the mortal remains of the new-born

    Further details emerge about the tenants of the flat where the Odisha native was discovered. Last December, an individual identifying himself as Safan from Odisha had secured a single-bedroom flat on the fourth floor, along with an adjacent room, for a rent of Rs 9,800 and an advance payment of Rs 60,000. However, Safan vanished until January 10, when he reappeared to pay rent and inform the landlord of his wife's arrival from their hometown.

    Tamil Nadu: Missing minor girl found dead in drain in Puducherry; police suspect murder

    On February 28th, the landlady discovered a man in his forties and a woman in her twenties inside the room Safan had rented. When she inquired about them, Safan explained that they were a father and daughter he was acquainted with. He assured her that they would be leaving the room within three days.

    Suspicion deepens as both Safan and the individual who referred him as a tenant are reported missing, with their phones switched off. The police have launched an investigation, invoking sections of the Indian Penal Code related to murder, rape, and tampering with evidence or providing false information to shield a perpetrator. Neighbours rarely saw the Odisha tenants, who came and went irregularly. The person who arranged their tenancy also visited infrequently, maybe once or twice a month. according to the landlord.

    Last Updated Mar 13, 2024, 11:22 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: Property tax increased by 6.5% for houses under BBMP, effective from April vkp

    Bengaluru: Property tax increased by 6.5% for houses under BBMP, effective from April

    Bengaluru water crisis: Techies leaving city over water shortage, DyCM claims BJP is politicising issue vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Techies leaving city over water shortage, DyCM claims BJP is politicising issue

    Bengaluru water crisis: BWSSB issues stern warning, penalty for using Cauvery water in swimming pools vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: BWSSB issues stern warning, penalty for using Cauvery water in swimming pools

    Karnataka postpones examinations after Supreme Court halts state Board exams for grades 5, 8, 9, and 11

    'Remain at home, continue preparing,' Karnataka schools tell kids after exams for grades 5, 8, 9 are postponed

    Fire breaks out inside Decathlon at Chikkajala in Bengaluru, no injuries reported vkp

    Fire breaks out inside Decathlon at Chikkajala in Bengaluru, no injuries reported

    Recent Stories

    Cash-strapped Pakistan's 'desperation' exposed? Misprinted one-sided notes in Karachi bank goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Cash-strapped Pakistan's 'desperation' exposed? Misprinted one-sided notes in Karachi bank goes viral (WATCH)

    Football Barcelona triumphs over Napoli in Champions League clash; Advances to quarterfinals osf

    Barcelona triumphs over Napoli in Champions League clash; Advances to quarterfinals

    'Batman 2': Robert Pattinson's film delayed by two years? RKK

    'Batman 2': Robert Pattinson's film delayed by two years?

    Kerala: Body of woman found half-naked in Kozhikode; post-mortem today rkn

    Kerala: Body of woman found half-naked in Kozhikode; post-mortem today

    Bengaluru: Property tax increased by 6.5% for houses under BBMP, effective from April vkp

    Bengaluru: Property tax increased by 6.5% for houses under BBMP, effective from April

    Recent Videos

    Watch UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away AJR

    Watch: UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away

    Video Icon
    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry

    EXCLUSIVE! A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans AJR

    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans

    Video Icon
    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon