Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Tamil Nadu: Missing minor girl found dead in drain in Puducherry; police suspect murder

    In Puducherry, a nine-year-old girl was found dead in a drain, suspected of being raped. Two individuals are in custody, while four, including minors, are under investigation. Her body, with hands and feet tied, was discovered after two days of search efforts. Suspects Vivekanandan (54) and Karunas (19) are being interrogated.

    Tamil Nadu: Missing minor girl found dead in drain in Puducherry; police suspect murder vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 6, 2024, 12:12 PM IST

    The community of Puducherry was rocked by a devastating event as the lifeless body of a nine-year-old girl was discovered inside a drain, two days after she had gone missing. Suspicions of a brutal rape have emerged. Two individuals have been taken into custody by authorities, while it has been revealed that four individuals, including two minors, are currently under investigation. According to the reports, the police have suspected a rape. 

    The distressing revelation of the girl's body, found with her hands and feet tied inside the drain. The girl, a fifth-grade student at Muthialpet Government School, went missing on the evening of March 2, prompting her parents to promptly notify the authorities and commence a search. Her body showed signs of decomposition, indicating she had been deceased for some time. Two suspects, Vivekanandan (54) and Karunas (19), both residents of Puducherry, have been detained and are undergoing interrogation.

    Despite extensive efforts by multiple police teams and the assistance of sniffer dogs over the past two days, the girl remained elusive. The last sighting of her was captured on CCTV footage from a nearby street, where she was seen joyfully playing at noon.

    The missing girl, a bright fifth-grade student, was the daughter of Narayanan, a driver, and Maithili, a worker at the Primary Health Centre (PMC). She had gone out to play on Saturday but failed to return home, prompting her parents and concerned locals to file a report at the Muthialpet police station around 8 pm after hours of searching.

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2024, 12:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    West Bengal: Supreme Court rejects urgent hearing for Sandeshkhali case, denies stay on CBI custody AJR

    West Bengal: Supreme Court rejects urgent hearing for Sandeshkhali case, denies stay on CBI custody

    Human-animal conflict continues in Kerala; Tribal woman killed in wild elephant attack in Thrissur anr

    Human-animal conflict continues in Kerala; Tribal woman killed in wild elephant attack in Thrissur

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Pre-election polls project 378 seats to NDA, INDIA to get 98 seats vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Pre-election polls project 378 seats to NDA, INDIA to get 98 seats

    Karnataka HC announces cancellation of board exams to classes 5,8,9 and 11

    BREAKING: Karnataka HC announces cancellation of board exams for Classes 5,8,9 and 11

    SHOCKING Smugglers tamper with IndiGo aircraft wiring to conceal 4.5 kg gold bars, insider hand suspected snt

    SHOCKING! Smugglers tamper with IndiGo aircraft wiring to conceal 4.5 kg gold bars, insider hand suspected

    Recent Stories

    Nivetha Pethuraj addresses rumours regarding financial affairs, personal relationships; see post NIR

    Nivetha Pethuraj addresses rumours regarding financial affairs, personal relationships; see post

    cricket Vidarbha triumphs over Madhya Pradesh; Secures spot in Ranji Trophy final against Mumbai osf

    Vidarbha triumphs over Madhya Pradesh; Secures spot in Ranji Trophy final against Mumbai

    West Bengal: Supreme Court rejects urgent hearing for Sandeshkhali case, denies stay on CBI custody AJR

    West Bengal: Supreme Court rejects urgent hearing for Sandeshkhali case, denies stay on CBI custody

    Human-animal conflict continues in Kerala; Tribal woman killed in wild elephant attack in Thrissur anr

    Human-animal conflict continues in Kerala; Tribal woman killed in wild elephant attack in Thrissur

    Taiwan apologises to India after minister's controversial remarks on hiring workers from northeast India

    Taiwan apologises to India after minister's controversial remarks on hiring workers from northeast India

    Recent Videos

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon