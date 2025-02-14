 Evil Eye: 7 ways to protect yourself and embrace positivity

Evil Eye is believed to be a negative effect or negative energy on a person. This is sometimes dismissed as a superstition. There are a few ways to protect yourself from this negative energy called 'Evil Eye'. 

Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Feb 14, 2025, 8:17 AM IST

The belief associated with the evil eye is so true, and we all might have experienced it. Whenever we attend an event or function, do something good in life, or get good results in an exam. We might have fallen sick, and our mothers used to term this as evil eye. Every Indian must have experienced it. But there are a few people who dismiss this as superstition. If you are someone who believes in all of the Evil Eye things, here are 7 ways to protect yourself from the evil eye. 

7 ways to protect yourself and embrace positivity:

1. Wear Protective Charms: 

In our history, various cultures have used a thing called talismans to protect us from the evil eye. The most popular is the blue eye-shaped locket worn on the ankles. These charms are believed to deflect negative energy and protect you from the evil eye. 

2. Use Protective Symbols: 

Certain symbols are believed to possess protective powers. These include the image of an eye, which is believed to reflect the evil eye back to its source from which it came to you, and religious symbols like crosses or deities are often believed to offer divine protection to you. 

3. Perform Cleansing Rituals:

Many cultures have mandatory cleansing rituals to remove negative energy that is around you. These may involve burning incense or herbs like sage or camphor, using salt to purify spaces, or taking ritual baths that differ from one place to another. 

4. Employ Natural Remedies: 

Some natural substances that are available often are believed to have protective properties that protect from negativity. Garlic, for example, is often hung in homes to repel evil energy or effects. Similarly, certain crystals, like black tourmaline, are thought to absorb negative energy around you to protect you from negativity.

5. Practice Mindfulness and Positive Thinking: 

It is believed that maintaining a positive mindset and practicing mindfulness can help create a protective shield around you to protect you from negativity. By focusing on positive thoughts and emotions, you can make your aura and make yourself less available to negative influences around you. 

ALSO READ: Anti-Sugar Diet: Simple steps to help you quit sugar slowly

6. Seek Spiritual Guidance: 

If you believe that you've been affected by the evil eye or any negative energy, consider seeking guidance from a spiritual leader or healer for accurate results. They may be able to offer prayers, blessings, or other remedies to help you overcome the negative effects around you and stay positive in life.

7. Trust Your Intuition: 

Ultimately, the best way to protect yourself is to trust your intuition whenever your inner voice tells you something. If you feel uncomfortable around someone or at any place. If you sense negative energy around you with anyone, it's best to distance yourself from the types of situations and people to save yourself from the negative effects. 

It's important to remember that the beliefs around the evil eye are very different for people and places. You can choose any method for you based on your opinions. Despite everything, it is important to maintain a positive outlook and surround yourself with positive influences, like people who are positive towards you. 

ALSO READ: Master Time Management: 7 Strategies to Make the Most of Your Day

