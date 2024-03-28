Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru: Protests erupt in UM Kaval over illegal drain construction, #NotInMyOoru gains traction

    Residents in UM Kaval, Bengaluru, protest against BBMP's approval of construction over a stormwater drain. They condemn encroachment on public land, erecting signboards to deter land grabbers. Similarly, Hemmigepura Ward residents rally against unauthorized building developments, emphasizing the need to combat land encroachment. 

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 28, 2024, 4:36 PM IST

    Residents of UM Kaval in Bengaluru have taken to the streets in protest against the approval of construction over a stormwater drain by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). Their frustration stems from the Palike's failure to take action against the unauthorized building activities.

    The protest, characterized by a large turnout, saw residents vehemently opposing the encroachment on public land. Displaying their discontent, they erected a signboard declaring "Entry into UM Kaval is strictly prohibited to dacoits of lakes, rajakaluves, and government lands." 

    The surge in real estate mafia activities in Bengaluru has exacerbated concerns over unauthorized building constructions. In Hemmigepura Ward, residents have mobilized against land grabbing and unauthorized building developments, refusing to allow Daro Decorators to operate within their vicinity. Approximately 400 individuals from Hemmigepura Ward congregated during the protest, emphasizing their determination to combat land encroachment. A march through Hemmigepura was organized to raise awareness about the issue among the local populace.

    Preceding the march, a signboard proclaiming "No entry for land grabbers" was installed at the area entrance to deter further encroachment onto government land and illegal construction activities. During the meeting, attendees deliberated on the ramifications of land grabbing and illegal constructions, resolving to intensify awareness campaigns and prompt action by relevant authorities.

    The attendees vowed to promptly report any instances of land grabbing or unauthorized construction and agreed to follow up with authorities to ensure swift intervention. The commitment extended to holding politicians and concerned bodies accountable and maintaining vigilance to prevent further encroachments. Garnering support for their cause, residents launched a social media campaign with the hashtag #NotInMyOoru, urging fellow Bengaluru to join their fight for lawful urban development.

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2024, 4:36 PM IST
