Bengaluru Police warn citizens about a “digital arrest” scam where fraudsters impersonate police officers, use forged seals and the Commissioner’s signature, and attempt to trap residents via video calls. Authorities urge vigilance and reporting suspicious activity.

Cyber scams across India are becoming increasingly sophisticated, and Bengaluru is no exception. While earlier scams involved calls from fake officials claiming to be from the CBI, Mumbai Police, or Customs, cyber criminals are now impersonating the Bengaluru City Police itself. Recently, a woman in the city narrowly avoided falling victim to a scam in which fraudsters used the official police logo, forged the seal, and even copied the signature of the Police Commissioner to make their story appear legitimate. This alarming incident highlights how cybercriminals are constantly innovating to trap unsuspecting citizens.

The Incident: Fake Call From a ‘Police Officer’

The woman received a call from an unknown number. The caller introduced himself as a Bengaluru City Police officer and attempted to frighten her by claiming, “Your mother is involved in an illegal activity, and a serious criminal case has been filed against her.”

The scammer then switched the conversation to a video call, insisting that she share her home location as part of the ‘investigation’.

A Flood of Fake Documents

To make their story convincing, the cyber criminals sent her multiple documents via WhatsApp. These included a supposed Supreme Court order and an official order from the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner. Both contained a fake seal and a forged signature of Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh. The scammers even fabricated a report claiming that the Karnataka CID had already arrested several people in connection with the case.

Attempt to Scam Using the Name ‘Naina Prakash’

The fraudsters created documents referencing a person named ‘Naina Prakash’ to add credibility to their story. They attempted to convince the woman that her mother was implicated in the case. However, careful scrutiny revealed spelling errors and poorly designed logos, raising her suspicions. She quickly realised it was a scam.

The Woman Acted Fast

Instead of being trapped, the woman immediately ended the video call. She contacted the official Bengaluru Police helpline to report the incident and provided details of the fake documents. She also lodged a formal complaint via the official police email and registered the matter on the central government’s cybercrime portal, Cybercrime.gov.in. The Bengaluru Police are now taking the incident seriously and investigating the gang responsible for the forgery.

Warning From Bengaluru City Police

The Bengaluru City Police have issued a stern warning: officers will never arrest anyone over a video call or demand money. Citizens are advised not to click on links or share their location if they receive such calls. The use of forged official seals and signatures by scammers is a worrying trend. Staying vigilant and reporting suspicious activity is the best defence against these digital crimes.

