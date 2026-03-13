- Home
In a tragic accident near Kyasanakere in Ballari district, a grandfather and his 14-year-old granddaughter died after their bike slipped on ragi spread on NH-50 and a lorry ran over them. Police have registered a case.
Both the grandfather and granddaughter died instantly. This heart-breaking incident took place on National Highway-50 near Kyasanakere in Kudligi taluk, Ballari district. Police have identified the deceased as 55-year-old Ishwarappa and his 14-year-old granddaughter, Srushti.
The young girl, Srushti, was from Karnar Hatti village. She was studying in the 8th grade at the Morarji Desai Residential School in Kudligi town.
Srushti's grandfather was taking her home to their village on his bike after her annual exams finished. While on the Kyasanakere highway, the bike lost control and they both fell after it went over ragi that was spread on the road to dry.
Just then, a lorry coming from behind ran over both of them. The grandfather and granddaughter were severely injured and died right there on the spot. The Kudligi police have registered a case.
