Cyber fraudsters stole Rs 1,250 crore from victims in the Delhi in the last year, police said. A recent case saw a senior citizen couple lose Es 14.85 crore in a digital arrest scam. Most fraud networks operate from Southeast Asia.

A few lakh rupees here, a few crores there, and in one shocking case, as much as Rs 23 crore. Cyber fraud has quietly become one of the biggest financial threats in India. In the Delhi region alone, cyber criminals stole a total of Rs 1,250 crore from innocent people in the last one year, senior police officials said on Monday.

Across the country, the total amount lost to cyber fraud is estimated at nearly Rs 20,000 crore. This figure is close to the annual budget of a small Indian state. Despite repeated warnings and awareness campaigns, the crime continues to grow at an alarming pace.

Greater Kailash case shocks Delhi residents

The growing danger of cyber fraud returned to public attention last week after a senior citizen couple in Greater Kailash, south Delhi, lost Rs 14.85 crore in a digital arrest scam. The incident left the couple nearly penniless and shocked residents of the well-known colony.

The victims, 81-year-old Om Taneja and his wife Indira, 77, were cheated over a period of 16 days. The fraudsters used fear, false authority, and psychological pressure to slowly drain their life savings.

How the digital arrest scam trapped the elderly couple

Speaking to PTI, Om Taneja said his wife first received a WhatsApp call from someone claiming to be from the telecom department. The caller falsely said her phone number was being used for illegal activities.

Soon after, other callers joined in, pretending to be law enforcement officers. They warned the couple of arrest and serious legal consequences. To make the threat appear real, they placed the couple under what they called 'digital arrest'.

Digital arrest is not recognised in Indian law. Yet, criminals have been using this fake concept for the past three to four years to scare victims into obedience.

From December 24 to January 9, the couple followed every instruction out of fear. They transferred money in several instalments of around ₹2 crore each. The money came from their savings accounts and from mutual funds they were forced to liquidate.

“We have lost all of our life’s savings now,” Om Taneja said. “They kept threatening us with arrest and serious consequences.”

Delhi cyber fraud numbers keep rising

Police officials said cyber fraud cases have not reduced despite constant public warnings. In 2024, cyber criminals stole around Rs 1,100 crore in Delhi alone. In 2025, that figure rose to about Rs 1,250 crore.

A senior police officer said the only small relief is that the recovery rate has improved. In 2024, only 10 per cent of the stolen money was recovered. In 2025, recoveries increased to 24 per cent.

However, officials admitted that recovery figures offer little comfort to victims who lose their entire life savings.

Digital arrest and investment fraud are most common

Police said two types of scams now dominate cyber crime cases. These are digital arrest scams and fake investment frauds.

In both cases, criminals exploit fear, greed, and lack of technical knowledge. Senior citizens are especially vulnerable because they often trust callers who claim to be officials and are less familiar with digital systems.

Scam centres operate from Southeast Asia

Investigators said most of the cyber fraud networks operate from countries like Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam. Large scam compounds run from these locations, mostly under Chinese handlers.

From there, the fraudsters target victims across India and other countries.

To hide their location, the criminals use illegal SIM box devices. These devices allow international calls to appear as local Indian numbers by bypassing normal telecom networks.

“The calls are actually routed from abroad but made to look like domestic calls,” a police officer said. “This creates urgency and fear and helps them avoid detection.”

Mule bank accounts make tracking difficult

Another major challenge for police is the use of mule bank accounts. These accounts are used to move stolen money through many layers, making it hard to trace.

Fraudsters in India often help foreign gangs by providing SIM cards and mule bank accounts. These accounts are usually opened by people from poorer backgrounds. They hand over the accounts in return for a small commission.

The money is then moved quickly through multiple accounts before being withdrawn or sent overseas.

Police step up awareness and bank coordination

To fight cyber crime, police said they are running regular awareness programmes across different platforms. Special focus is being placed on senior citizens and other vulnerable groups.

Recently, police launched a two-phase awareness drive called 'Santa ki Seekh'. Under this campaign, citizens were warned about the risks of scanning unknown QR codes and clicking suspicious links.

Police are also holding regular coordination meetings with banks. The aim is to improve checks by bank staff and identify suspicious accounts early.

In one recent case, two bank employees were arrested for allegedly helping a cyber crime gang open a fake current account using forged documents.

Report quickly to improve chances of recovery

Police strongly advised citizens to report cyber fraud immediately by calling the national helpline number 1930.

Officials said early reporting is critical. If reported within 24 hours, there is a higher chance that the transaction can be frozen and some or all of the money recovered.

Another officer said many victims delay reporting due to fear or embarrassment, which reduces recovery chances.

Experts say reporting still matters despite low convictions

Major Vineet Kumar, Founder and Global President of CyberPeace, told PTI that India’s first conviction in a digital arrest cyber fraud case took place last year. A court in West Bengal sentenced nine people to life imprisonment.

He admitted that India has long struggled with low conviction rates in cyber crime cases. Many crimes still go unreported.

“People often feel reporting is useless,” he said. “But low conviction today does not mean no justice tomorrow.”

He added that cyber forensics, digital evidence systems, and specialised cyber police units are improving quickly. Every complaint strengthens the system.

Cyber fraud continues to evolve faster than public awareness. Criminals use fear, technology, and human trust to steal money silently and efficiently.

Police and experts agree that awareness, quick reporting, and stronger cyber laws are the only way forward. Until then, cyber fraud remains one of the most serious and costly crimes facing India today.

(With agency inputs)