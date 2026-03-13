Karnataka Government has denied reports of a cooking gas (LPG) shortage in the state. Minister K.H. Muniyappa assures households and businesses that supply is stable. Citizens are urged to avoid panic bookings as essential services and commercial supply remain unaffected.

For the past few days, concerns about a possible shortage of cooking gas (LPG) have been spreading across Karnataka, creating anxiety among households and businesses alike. Reports of supply issues at hotels, schools, colleges, temple dasoha halls, Indira Canteens, and even canteens in large IT company campuses triggered widespread concern among consumers. Many people rushed to book cylinders fearing a disruption in supply. However, the Karnataka government has now stepped in to address the situation and reassure the public. The Food and Civil Supplies Department has issued an official circular stating that there is no shortage of domestic LPG in the state, and residents need not worry.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Minister Muniyappa Holds Key Meeting

To ensure there are no disruptions in LPG supply, Food and Civil Supplies Minister K.H. Muniyappa convened a high-level meeting at his office in Vidhana Soudha. Senior officials from major oil companies, including Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), and GAIL, participated in the discussion.

Officials such as Neera Singh, Arundhi Goyal, and Divya from these companies briefed the minister on the current supply situation and the steps being taken to maintain smooth distribution across the state.

Also Read: "Bring Your Own Lunch Box": Infosys IT Employees Face Canteen Disruption Amid Gas Shortage

Supply Smooth Despite Global Tensions

While global geopolitical tensions, particularly conflicts in the Gulf region, have caused minor disruptions in international supply chains, officials confirmed that India and Karnataka have sufficient stock of domestic LPG cylinders. Oil companies assured the state government that household cooking gas supply remains stable and that consumers will not face any major shortage.

Government Urges Public Not to Panic

Authorities have observed that many consumers are booking cylinders out of fear, even when they do not immediately require one. This behaviour has created artificial demand in the market.

In the circular, the government appealed to consumers to remain calm and avoid unnecessary bookings.

“We request customers not to panic or make emergency bookings without need. Public cooperation is essential to maintain balance in the supply system,” the statement said.

Priority Supply for Essential Services

The state government has also directed oil companies to prioritise LPG supply to essential services. These include public hospitals, student hostels, anganwadis, schools, colleges, and prisons. While some temporary issues have been reported in the supply of commercial cylinders, the government has instructed companies to ensure that critical services continue without disruption.

Strict Action Against Black Marketing

The government has warned that strict action will be taken against individuals or businesses involved in black marketing or hoarding LPG cylinders. Authorities have also cautioned against spreading false rumours about shortages.

District Collectors across Karnataka have been directed to take action under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, against violators. The district administration will also initiate legal proceedings against illegal refilling, hoarding, or unauthorised transport of LPG cylinders.

Officials Highlight Ground Reality

Food and Civil Supplies Department Secretary Kanagavalli, Commissioner Ravikumar, and representatives of the Hotel Owners’ Association also attended the meeting and briefed the minister about the ground situation.

The government emphasised that isolated supply issues, such as those reported at a large company like Infosys, should not be interpreted as a statewide shortage. Officials reiterated that LPG supply across Karnataka remains stable and that the public should not panic.

Also Read: LPG Finished? 5 Quick Dishes You Can Cook on Induction