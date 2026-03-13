In Shivamogga district, a 26-year-old man from Gandralli village in Hosanagar taluk died by suicide after struggling with depression linked to a past love failure. Ripponpete police have registered a case and begun an investigation.

Shivamogga: In a tragic incident from Shivamogga district, a 26-year-old man has ended his life, unable to bear the pain of a heartbreak. The youth, Srijith Naik from Gandralli village in Hosanagar taluk, was found hanging from a tree.

Alcohol couldn't heal his pain

Srijith's life had taken a wrong turn three years ago when he was jailed over a love-related case. After his release, he found it difficult to fit back into society. His family said he was haunted by the memories of his past love and the shame of having been to jail. To cope with this mental agony, Srijith turned to alcohol. He started drinking heavily, day and night, and slipped into severe depression, his family shared.

What happened on that final night?

The night before he died, his mother and brothers lovingly asked him to have dinner. But Srijith just said, "I've already eaten, I'm not hungry," and went to his room. The family had no idea these would be his last words. While everyone was asleep, Srijith, weighed down by his sorrow, decided to end his life.

A shocking sight in the morning

On Thursday morning, around 5:30 AM, his mother woke up and noticed that Srijith wasn't in his bed. Worried, the family began searching for him. They were horrified to find him hanging from a tree in front of their house, using his lungi. The family's cries filled the air. On seeing her son's body, his mother fainted from the shock.

Police Investigation

Officers from the Ripponpete police station arrived at the spot and began their investigation. A preliminary probe suggests that the suicide was a result of depression caused by the love failure. The police have registered a case and are proceeding with legal formalities.

