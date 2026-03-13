In Bagalkote’s Savalagi village, a 19-year-old Dalit youth, Sudeep Basappa Pange, was beaten to death after being accused of throwing a stone during a school function. Police have arrested three accused in the murder case.

Savalagi: A shocking incident has come to light from Savalagi village in Bagalkote district's Jamkhandi taluk. On Wednesday night, a Dalit youth was brutally beaten to death, all because he was accused of throwing a small stone during a school function.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Sudeep Basappa Pange. Police have filed a murder case against Raju Bhimappa Mali, Vijay Ramachandra Savalagi, and Mallikarjuna Ningappa Mali. All three accused have been arrested.

What Exactly Happened?

The Government Kannada Girls' School was holding its annual day celebrations, and children were performing on stage. While the villagers were watching the programme, someone from a group of youths sitting on the roof of the panchayat building threw a small pebble at the crowd below.

This angered the accused. Instead of finding out who actually threw the stone, they cornered Sudeep. They started a fight with him, saying, "You threw the stone!" They then hurled casteist slurs at him, used abusive language, and beat him up mercilessly.

Sudeep was seriously injured in the attack. He was immediately rushed to a hospital in Jamkhandi, but sadly, he passed away during treatment. A complaint has been registered at the Savalagi police station.

